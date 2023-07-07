Surprise Diablo 4 patch improves crafting, nerfs three annoying bosses

While all eyes were on the Diablo 4 Season 1 reveal last night, Blizzard dropped a surprise new Diablo 4 patch across all platforms after the show. Patch 1.0.4 brings a tonne of bug fixes across gameplay, UI, quests, dungeons and more.

But it also makes three crucial gameplay tweaks that we're surprised are tucked away at the end of the patch notes. Considering how great some of these changes are, Blizzard should've made a bigger deal out of them.

Nevertheless, the new changes help everyone, but are meant more to address some of the complaints from hardcore players. First, Helltide Chests now have a chance to drop Unique items - which includes the six rarest items in Diablo 4.

Helltide Chests spawn at the end of Helltide Events, one of Diablo 4's endgame activities. Blizzard recently buffed the XP gained from opening them, and made it so Helltide bosses have a higher chance of dropping better loot, so today's change builds up on that.

Another thing endgame players may have run into is the cap for crafting materials. Previously, it was set to 9999, which many hardcore players already maxed out. After the patch, the new limit is 99999 - so that will hopefully be a much deeper well for everyone.

Finally, patch 1.0.4 reduced the health of three bosses: Vhenard, Brol, and Cyhrach. Brol, in particular, has been a bit of a pain for first-time players, but all three are generally some of the most annoying bosses in Diablo 4.

For the rest of the patch notes, read on below:

Gameplay bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for Enhanced Frozen Orb wasn't applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where enemies with the Vortex affix would deal damage through Immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Expertise was reducing resource cost by 10% instead of the displayed 20% value.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Paragon Subdue Glyph would be applied to any target instead of only Vulnerable targets.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian's Whirlwind ability would briefly stop channeling when a Cooldown skill was cast while using it.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Barbarian’s Earthstriker's Aspect would be consumed upon gaining any other buff.

Fixed an issue where the player character would freeze when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step skill if used outside the range of your intended target.

Fixed an issue where the player could not rotate when casting a Channeled Skill if using a one-hand weapon with no off-hand item equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Scrolls in Fields of Hatred had a lower cooldown than the displayed 5-minute cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Aspects that deal flat damage imprinted through the Codex of Power scaled with player level instead of item power.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages weren’t applying extra shadow damage through the Shadowblight Key Passive.

Fixed an issue where Cheat Death effects would not trigger if you died while mounted.

Quests and dungeons bug fixes

Fixed an issue where a traversal wouldn't appear during the The Blind Eye quest, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Mother's Judgement enemy would spawn before the player entered the encounter during the Whispers from the Past quest.

Fixed multiple issues where Quest progress would be blocked if the player used a Town Portal during specific sequences.

Fixed various other issues that prevented progression for multiple Quests.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Depths dungeon had one fewer prisoner to release than intended.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to Wejinhani during the Witch of the Wastes quest would force the player to drop the Vial of Quicksilver, despite the town being an allowed area for the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist's Refuge, Howling Warren and Luban’s Rest dungeons couldn't be completed if the Butcher appeared and was not killed.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins slain in a Nightmare Dungeon with the Death Pulse Affix would deal significantly more damage than intended with its post-death explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Mirage quest couldn't properly be completed.

UI bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the QR code used for account linking on console was improperly sized, which made scanning it difficult.

Fixed an issue where the Imprint cost for Legendary Aspects would be inaccurately displayed.

Fixed an issue where players on Console would be unable to navigate the Shop after using the Buy More Platinum button.

Fixed an issue where the Upgrade Glyph tab wouldn't close after moving away from the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where a Skill unlocked by item contribution did not have an Assign Skill button in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where trading a partial stack while playing with a controller would display a full stack in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Reward Cache for defeating a World Boss would display as available if there was an active Whisper for defeating the boss, even when the Cache had already been claimed previously.

Miscellaneous bug fixes