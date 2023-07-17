Diablo 4: Here's a map of all sidequests that lead to dungeons, if you want to be ultra-efficient

We're only days away from the start of Season of the Malignant, the first season of Diablo 4. But while most of us are busy going through the checklist of things to do to prepare for Season 1, others are already a few steps ahead.

One major source of power in Diablo 4 is Renown, which speeds up your progression and unlocks crucial benefits. And, seeing as everyone will need to create a new character to progress the battle pass and experience seasonal content, gaining a lot of Renown very quickly is going to be very important for tearing through the season one battle pass.

One source of Renown is dungeons, but the game doesn't tell you which dungeons are unlocked through quests. This is where this detailed map, created by Reddit user Tesday, comes in.

The map shows every single sidequest in Diablo 4 that leads to a dungeon. This also includes quest chains (which contain more than one), as denoted by the dotted arrows.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The map has the closest travel point for each quest, too, for maximum efficiency. The goal, of course, is to grind through all of those sidequests as quickly as possible and gain a massive amount of Renown on day one of Season of the Malignant.

The irony of how this level of dedication to the grind can ruin the game for players is not lost on the wider Diablo 4 Reddit community. "Yup! Gotta make sure we complete the entire season journey on day 1 of a 100 day season! So that we can run right back to reddit and bitch about how there is nothing to do!" reads this comment from SkyMarshal_Ellie.

Then again, Diablo 4 players are known to occasionally lose to their minds when grinding the game. Season of the Malignant kicks off July 20, with the pre-season patch dropping tomorrow, July 18.