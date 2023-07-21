Blizzard's Diablo 4 Season 1 moment of reckoning livestream is today - watch it here

As promised, Blizzard is moving quickly to respond to the avalanche of negativity currently surrounding Diablo 4 after the release of patch 1.1, which kicked off Season of the Malignant.

The patch has been almost universally panned by players for dropping XP gain rates, nerfing all classes, making certain crucial stats useless, and introducing changes that many believe slow down the game unnecessarily.

While Blizzard already backtracked on one change, and fixed a bug that players thought was intentional, the majority of changes in 1.1 have not been touched.

Which brings us to today's livestream. Blizzard is hosting a new episode of less-formal Campfire Chat today, which will specifically explain its intent behind all those changes, and discuss community feedback.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to address that feedback directly during our Season of the Malignant Campfire Chat," the developer promised.

The show takes place today, July 21 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. It will feature game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and Diablo's community lead Adam Fletcher.

You'll be able to follow along on Diablo's official Twitch and YouTube channels, and we've embedded the Twitch player below.

Outside of tackling the community response to patch 1.1, the developer will also touch on what's coming soon to the game - though we do hope that includes reversals of some of what the patch introduced.

If the unusually long queue times following the season launch last night stopped you from playing, you may want to make sure you do this crucial step before starting a seasonal character. It'll save you a lot of time and set you up nicely for a good starting boost.