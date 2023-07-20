Blizzard already backpedalling on one of the many disliked Diablo 4 patch 1.1 changes

I honestly thought the lead-up to Diablo 4's first season would be a more exciting, anticipation-filled period. Season of the Malignant is a new type of season for Diablo, one that looks like it takes after modern live service games.

It has its own battle pass, adds new content for all players, and builds upon the game's narrative. While Blizzard already caught some flak for retaining legacy mechanics, such as the need to create a new character to experience the new seasonal content, there was generally a lot of buzz around Season 1.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to last. Blizzard just released patch 1.1, Diablo 4's biggest patch so far. What many felt would address their grievances since launch, ended up causing a massive backlash instead. The patch has been fairly heavy-handed in its attempts to slow down player progression, nerfing all classes, devaluing some crutch stats, flattening various XP/grind curves and, somehow, making Sorcerers' life worse.

The response has been so negative that Blizzard is hosting an emergency developer livestream this Friday to explain in its intent behind the changes, and address player feedback.

But while Blizzard already fixed one bug introduced with 1.1 (which players thought was intentional given the rest of the patch), the developer hasn't backed down from any of the bigger changes - except seemingly this one.

One tweak that wasn't even mentioned in the 1.1 patch notes has been adding rigid level requirements for entering World Tier 3 and 4. Previously, players could challenge the Capstone Dungeon whenever they felt ready, which would then upgrade their game to the next World Tier.

After 1.1, however, a new minimum level requirement was added, which Icy Veins reports it to be level 40 for World Tier 3, and level 60 for World Tier 4. Which means, you can't enter and beat the Capstone Dungeon necessary for this upgrade, so you won't actually be able to move up until you reach the required level.

That only applies to new characters, which likely means it was intended to affect the seasonal characters everyone is going to create after Season of the Malignant launches properly. Nevertheless, it's the one change Blizzard is going to walk back.

Adam Fletcher, Diablo's global community lead, responded to Icy Veins' story by confirming that the level requirements will be removed - though without offering more details.

We will be removing the level requirement for World Tier 3 & 4. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 19, 2023

We're likely going to hear more about this (and other potential changes) this Friday during the Campfire Chat. Until then, make sure you do this one step before starting your seasonal journey.