Blizzard will talk all about Diablo 4's first limited-time event in today's livestream - watch it here

Today marks the return of Diablo 4's Campfire Chat, the more relaxed/casual developer-lead livestream. The subject of today's show is twofold, and it's one both casual players and those already deep into the endgame will care about.

This Campfire Chat will discuss the Abattoir of Zir, as well as Diablo 4's first-ever limited-time event, Midwinter Blight.

The Abattoir of Zir, and Midwinter Blight were both announced at BlizzCon earlier this month, right alongside Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion.

The Abattoir of Zir is a pinnacle, endgame dungeon available to players who finished the Seasonal Journey. It's similar to Diablo 3's Rifts, in that it's a challenging, score-based activity designed for players who have perfected their builds.

Midwinter Blight, on the other hand, is a little more accessible, an in-game event available for everyone. You can think of it as Diablo 4's holidays event, but because this is the game's first one, Blizzard will have a lot to say about what we can expect.

Today's livestream will be lead by community head Adam Fletcher, game director Joe Shely, and associate game director Joseph Piepiora - all familiar faces if you've been keeping up wth Diablo 4 developer streams.

Outside of the two major subjects discussed above, you can also expect a chat about some of quality of life updates coming in 2024 - which potentially means before the end of Season 2. The livestream kicks off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, and you can follow along on Twitch and YouTube as usual.

We've embedded the Twitch player below, too.