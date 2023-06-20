You're using Diablo 4's Emote Wheel wrong

The Diablo 4 Action Wheel, or Emote Wheel as it's more commonly known, is one of the game's least-appreciated new features. Sure, it lets you pet dogs and cats, and show off to everyone that you bought the $100 edition of the game, but it serves much more meaningful purposes.

You may already know that you can bring up the wheel to quickly exit dungeons, invite players to parties etc. But did you know that you can work it into your moment-to-moment combat?

The Action Wheel - which is bound to E by default on keyboard, and up on the d-pad on controller - can be customised by removing and adding emotes to it. There are three pages, and you have full control over what you want where.

But outside of emotes, you can also bind much more practical items to it, such as Elixirs, and Incense. Elixirs, in particular, don't have the most descriptive icons, so it's a pain to try and find what you're looking for and activate it before/during combat.

The same goes for scrolls, which is super handy for Hardcore players trying to get out of a sticky situation before they lose their character.

This tip was shared by Reddit user SourceScope, whose thread has been contributed to by other players sharing their own useful tips.

Aside from bringing up the wheel itself, you can also bind individual functions of the wheel to your keyboard, which is super handy for potions that have very time-limited effects.

The one thing you need to make sure you do after you're done customising the wheel is to confirm your changes before you leave the menu. If you don't, it won't save the changes. This also goes for the Title changes in the character page, but you should already know that.

