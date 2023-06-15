Blizzard will discuss Diablo 4 launch feedback on Friday

We're getting an impromptu Diablo 4 livestream tomorrow, June 16, specifically to respond to player feedback since the launch of the game, and explain how seasons work (something that has question marks hanging over it).

The show will also delve into various topics that players have been asking Blizzard to address, as confirmed by Diablo general manager, Rod Fergusson.

Watch on YouTube How much of Diablo 4's open world have you seen?

The livestream kicks off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. You'll be able to watch it on Diablo's Twitch and YouTube channels. Considering how far away we still are from the start of Diablo 4's first season, Blizzard likely won't get into the nitty gritty of seasonal content, but we're definitely looking forward to more details about the structure of seasons in Diablo compared to other games. We may not get a release date for Season 1, however.

Blizzard is calling this the first Diablo 4 Campfire Chat, so it's likely to be the first of many. More broadly, we're hoping the developer is going to address the constant nerfs to dungeons, as well as character classes the game has been receiving since launch. The dedicated players are starting to definitely run out of avenues to farm efficiently in Diablo 4, and they're making their voices heard.

While this is something only affecting players who put many more hours into the game than the average, the slow speed of XP gain, and Blizzard's constant need to nerf powerful builds are issues that need addressing.

Hopefully this will be the start of things to come when it comes to Blizzard regularly communicating with its audience.