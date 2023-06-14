If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TOO EFFICIENT

Blizzard just can't stop changing elite enemy density in Diablo 4's dungeons

In an effort to optimise their runs, Diablo 4 players figured out the most efficient dungeons, and Blizzard has been nerfing them each time.

Once you finish the Diablo 4 campaign, and reach level 50, the game starts to get progressively more grindy. You're in the build-refining stage at that point, so you'd want to earn Paragon Points, and level up as quickly/efficiently as possible.

Players have found that dungeons are the best way to do this, because of their enemy density compared to simply roaming the open world. But not all dungeons are created equal, so players have been tier-listing the ones that offer the best XP.

At least, that's how it has been.

Once you reach the endgame, the open world (apparently) becomes useless.

Because elite enemy density varies from one dungeon to another, there are effectively "worse" dungeons than others in terms of XP payouts. Blizzard initially started rapidly responding to these discoveries by nerfing each dungeon individually.

Now, however, the developer is standardising the density of elite enemies across all dungeons, meaning you should no longer have one that's more efficient to run than others. This change was implemented in the June 13 hotfix, which also made two balance adjustments to Barbarian Legendary Aspects.

The Edgemaster’s Aspect should no longer apply its bonus to Barbarians' Whirlwind. The Aspect of Berserk Ripping was also used, together with Barbarian’s Two-Handed Sword Expertise, to deal massive damage - that also has been fixed.

The update also brought a couple of miscellaneous bug fixes, one that caused the World Tier 3 quest to pop up before meeting the requirements, and another that was messing up the level scaling at the Dilapidated Aqueducts event.

For more on Diablo 4, why not hit up our hub? For everything else, there's the mega Dibalo 4 guide.

