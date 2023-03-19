Diablo 4 beta gets a hotfix to deal with "stability issues" on console

The closed beta for Diablo 4 kicked off this weekend, but server stability issues have plagued many - thankfully, Blizzard has released a hotfix to help out.

If you're one of the many, many people that have been trying to play Diablo 4 this weekend, without much success, you're not alone. There have been some seriously lengthy queue times, stopping a lot of players from being able to actually play the thing. In particular, console players were struggling, with some just being unable to get through the queues. But an update has now been released, which is "targeted at fixing and improving the queue issues."

"Here to share updates on the latest hotfix that was pushed earlier this evening," wrote community manager filthierich about the update. "The hotfix contains updates to improve server stability issues. We included an update that is targeted at fixing and improving the queue issues console players have reported on since the early access launch."

There isn't too much longer to access this beta, which is a closed one for those that pre-ordered the game. The beta will cease operations from 7pm GMT tonight, but it's not the end of the world if you miss it, as there's an open beta that starts Friday March 24, and runs until March 26. Let's hope these fixes work for that one, as we'll likely see even more players rushing to get in.

Diablo 4 was first revealed at BlizzCon back in 2019, and last year it was confirmed that the game would be released on June 6, 2023. It should be noted that any progress you make in either of the betas won't carry over into the final game when it does launch, so don't worry too much about levelling up your character. One thing you absolutely should do, though, is consider playing the game in Hardcore mode.