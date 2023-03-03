Destiny 2: Lightfall | All region chest locations

If you’ve recently started playing Destiny 2: Lightfall, you’re bound to start the hunt for Neptune region chests sooner rather than later.

These golden chests are needed for a variety of quests and grinds, so we’ve written up this quick guide on All region chest locations in Destiny 2: Lightfall so you can track them down as soon as possible.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

What are region chests in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Region chests are a collection of nine special chests hidden around Neomuna, with three in each sub-area. You can identify their rough location on the map by a faint white cross symbol. Once you’ve looted a specific region chest, it is gone forever.

|This is what you're looking for.

So why collect them? Well, not only are they ke y to both the From Zero and To Hero quests, they also provide a nice chunk of Nimbus reputation which you’ll want to grind out sooner rather than later.

Collecting them all is a brief, but valuable endeavour. It’s well worth doing for most players. For that reason, we’ve broken down the region chest locations across Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor below.

Zephyr Concourse region chest locations

Zephyr Concourse region chest 1

For the first chest, turn left as soon as you enter the Zephyr Concourse via Strider’s Gate (where Nimbus is located). You’ll see an open balcony with several large plants on it. The chest is located on the roof over this balcony, so we’ll need to do some platforming to get up there.

That's where you're aiming for!

First jump onto the balcony, then immediately turn around 180 degrees back towards the path to Strider’s Gate. You’ll see a glass platform straight ahead of you. Jump on this, then turn back around and jump on the roof.

Once on the roof, turn left and you’ll find your chest waiting for you resting against the wall.

Chest number 1!

Zephyr Concourse region chest 2

For the second chest, make your way to the East side of the Zephyr Concourse, to the walkway taking you to the ESI Terminal and Veil Containment. Once there, walk right towards the glass and blue lighting nearby

Just to the side here, by the terminal entrace.

Behind the furthest window, next to a purple vending machine, you'll see the chest inside. Sadly, you can’t get in via the door, so you’ll have to turn around and drop down to the floor below. There, you’ll find another blue room filled with weights that you can enter. Jump inside and you’ll be able to enter a vent on the wall.

Proceed through this ventilation shaft upwards, and you’ll drop out by your golden chest!

Right on the table is your second chest.

Zephyr Concourse region chest 3

For your third chest, make your way to the southeast corner of the Zephyr Concourse, so that you’re looking towards a palm tree in front of two giant pink buildings.

Once you see the tree, you'll know you're at the right spot.

Once there, jump up next to the palm tree, and look over the edge. You’ll see several glass panels shooting off from the building ahead of you. You're aiming to land on the lowest one in front of you.

Jump down and land on the glass, and you’ll find the region chest straight ahead of you! With that, you’ve completed the first step of the From Zero quest!

One big jump and you've made it!

Ahimsa Park region chest locations

Here are your three region chests.

Ahimsa Park region chest 1

For the first region chest in Ahimsa Park, start from the north ramp leading up to the Typhon Imperator and look east down off he cliff. You should see a rocky path leading down into a subterranean cave.

Here's the path you're looking for, where the chest is located.

Walk down this pass and head inside. You’ll find the region chest on the ground behind a stone pillar.

Chest 1, down.

Ahimsa Park region chest 2

For the second quest, start at the large central building near the centre of Ahimsa Park, and look northeast towards the Typhon Imperator. You’ll see a steep rocky hill leading towards the black structure. Run up this hill all the way up to the wall, and you’ll find a crevice you can drop down.

Drop down at the arrow, then turn around.

As soon as you fall, turn around and you’ll see a small hole in the ground illuminated by orange light. Crawl through this hole, and the region chest will be yours.

Tucked right into the rocks, underground.

Ahimsa Park region chest 3

For the third and final region chest in Ahimsa Park, start by travelling to the south side of Ahimsa park, until you reach an open area with several trees and residential buildings. You’ll want to run right up to the edge of the area, then look south east.

You want to jump on this slanted glass, on the side of the building.

You’ll be able to see the third region chest on top of a glass window over the death drop. Start by jumping up to the closest pane of glass angled downwards, and climb on top. From there, simply jump over to the region chest and loot it!

A short jump, and you've got the third Ahimsa Park chest.

Liming Harbor region chest locations

Here are the three region chest locations in Liming Harbor

Liming Harbor region chest 1

For the first Liming Harbor region chest, start off by the road between Liming Harbor and Ahimsa Park, then run across the north border until you reach a giant fan.

these big fans are what you're looking for!

Once you are at the fan, use the blades to propel yourself upwards, then use your jetpack to reach the upper platform and loot the region chest.

A short hop up, and the chest is yours.

Liming Harbor region chest 2

For the second chest, make your way to the road leading through the middle of the giant structure that extends over the whole of the Liming Harbor. Once inside, you’ll enter a dark room with mechanical arms and pipes. Your region chest can be found high up in this room

Up near the ceiling is your second chest

You’ll find large pipes that act as platforms in the centre of the room. Jetpack up two pipes, and you;ll find the region chest waiting for you.

Once you reach the second platform, the chest will be waiting for you.

Liming Harbor region chest 3

For your third and final region chest, travel tot he southwest corner of the Limign Harbor until you see a big red box. Jump on top of this box, and you’ll see a series of platforms infront of you, overlooking a death drop.

Jump on the red box, then the platforms behind it.

Jump forward across three platforms, then turn around 180 degrees and jump upwards onto the larger platform a bove you. Once there, tun around again and make one more jump and you’ll reach the region chest.

With this, you've colelcted all the chests!

That wraps up our guide on all region chest locations on Neptune! Fore more Destiny 2: Lightfall guides, check out our pieces on the Unfinished Business exotic quest walkthrough, as well as how to get the strand subclass and fragments.