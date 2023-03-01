Destiny 2 Lightfall | From Zero quest walkthrough

From Zero is likely the first side quest you’ll pick up while playing through Destiny 2; Lightfall, forcing you to venture out into Neptune to do a bit of treasure hunting.

If you’re struggling to find region chests, or perhaps doing activities in Neomuna, we’ve written up this quick From Zero quest walkthrough so you can finish this up as fast and frustration-free as possible.

Watch the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall here!

How to get From Zero quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall

You’ll first be given the quest From Zero… after making your way to Neptune and introducing yourself to Nimbus. He’s your reputation NPC for the area, as well as the source of several quests and valuable rewards while you play.

Completing From Zero isn’t necessary to progress through the main Lightfall story, but it will show you the ropes in Neomuna and give you a sweet gun too. This is especially worth doing if you’re lacking the light level for some of the other content available to you.

From Zero quest | Step one

The first step in the From Zero quest chain is to track down three regional chests in Neomuna. If you take a look at your map, you can identify their rough locations by the small white crosses dotted around the Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbour.

|This is what you're looking for.

For the sake of doing this quickly, we’ll be focusing on the Zephyr Concourse as it’s close by.

For the first chest, turn left as soon as you enter the Zephyr Concourse via Strider’s Gate (where Nimbus is located). You’ll see an open balcony with several large plants on it. The chest is located on the roof over this balcony, so we’ll need to do some platforming to get up there.

That's where you're aiming for!

First jump onto the balcony, then immediately turn around 180 degrees back towards the path to Strider’s Gate. You’ll see a glass platform straight ahead of you. Jump on this, then turn back around and jump on the roof.

Once on the roof, turn left and you’ll find your chest waiting for you resting against the wall.

For the second chest, make your way to the East side of the Zephyr Concourse, to the walkway taking you to the ESI Terminal and Veil Containment. Once there, walk right towards the glass and blue lighting nearby

Just to the side here, by the terminal entrace.

Behind the furthest window, next to a purple vending machine, you'll see the chest inside. Sadly, you can’t get in via the door, so you’ll have to turn around and drop down to the floor below. There, you’ll find another blue room filled with weights that you can enter. Jump inside and you’ll be able to enter a vent on the wall.

Proceed through this ventilation shaft upwards, and you’ll drop out by your golden chest!

For your third chest, make your way to the southeast corner of the Zephyr Concourse, so that you’re looking towards a palm tree in front of two giant pink buildings.

Once you see the tree, you'll know you're at the right spot.

Once there, jump up next to the palm tree, and look over the edge. You’ll see several glass panels shooting off from the building ahead of you. You're aiming to land on the lowest one in front of you.

Jump down and land on the glass, and you’ll find the region chest straight ahead of you! With that, you’ve completed the first step of the From Zero quest!

From Zero Quest | Step 2

At this point, you’ll need to complete activities out in Neomuna. You can go about this however you like, but if you’re at a low light level, we recommend doing patrols. Specifically Scan and Survey patrols as they don’t require you to do much fighting. Obviously, if you’ve got the gear to handle enemies, do as many as you like.

These are the fastest to do, by far.

Each patrol gives 15% progress each, so a few minutes of grinding these out should be sufficient. Once you’ve run out of quick patrols in your area, jump on the sparrow (or fast travel if you have that unlocked) to a different zone.

From Zero Quest | Step 3

From here, you’ll need to head into the Esi Terminal to defeat Shadow Legionary Trask. If you head to your quest menu and track the From Zero quest, you’ll get a waypoint that should take you all the way to him.

Once you see this, you'll be fighting Trask.

If you need a reminder on how to progress forward through the Esi Terminal, turn left as soon as you make your way into the zone from the Zephyr Concourse, and you’ll eventually come across an open combat area with Trask waiting for you.

From Zero Quest | Step 4

Once you’ve killed him, return to Nimbus and you’re done! Your reward is the Iterative Loop Fusion Rifle, with an extractable weapon pattern too so you can do some Lightfall weapon crafting and make it your own.

Congratulations. Enjoy your gun!

Also, if you've progressed through the main story enough, you’ll be able to pick up the To Hero quest too!