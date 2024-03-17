If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TAKE UP THE THRONE

While you wait for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, try out the demo for this Dark Souls 3 mod that's basically a new game

The Souls modders have done it again.

A person wearing a hood is stood in a sanctuary with stone statues of various figures on pedestals displayed around it in Dark Souls Archthrones.
Image credit: FromSoftware/ Archthrones Team
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

We're still a few months out from the release of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, but in the meantime, there's now a demo for an impressive looking Dark Souls 3 mod.

Last month, after a two year wait, FromSoftware finally announced the release date for Shadow of the Erdtree. Unfortunately for all of us, it's still a few months away until the DLC actually releases, and there's only so many times you can replay the base game (that thing is massive, I haven't even seen all there is to see yet even now). But, if you're a PC player, there's a new mod on the way for Dark Souls 3, and it looks like a brand new game essentially. Titled Archthrones, this mod is described as "a retelling of the Dark Souls universe and comprehensive total game mod for Dark Souls 3 complete with its own lore that is informed by the deepest secrets of the Dark Souls mythos. New enemies, bosses, armour, weapons and spells are only the beginning."

Cover image for YouTube videoDemo Launch Trailer - Dark Souls: Archthrones

While the full mod isn't out yet, lucky for you there's a demo, meaning you'll still be able to tide yourself over for both the full release and Elden Ring's DLC. On the game's Nexus Mods page, the modding team goes into a bit more detail on what to expect. For one, the mod features nonlinear progression: "Explore each throne at your own pace, and in your desired order. Easiest to most difficult or vice versa, the choice is up to you." There's also new combat mechanics like guard counters, perfect blocking, deflection, and back-step guard cancelling, so if you found Dark Souls 3's combat too basic there's plenty to look forward to there too.

Interestingly, it's also noted that the "design of the game has been inspired by Demon's Souls level structure" as opposed to Dark Souls itself, which you can even see in the mod's logo. The full mod doesn't have a release date just yet, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled on Archthrones Team's YouTube channel for more updates.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Dark Souls III

Video Game

Elden Ring

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Bandai Namco Entertainment FromSoftware PC PS4 PS5 RPG Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Oisin is a non-binary writer based in the UK with bylines in Polygon, Fanbyte, Uppercut, Rock Paper Shotgun, GameSpot, and many more besides.

Comments