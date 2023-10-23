Finish Phantom Liberty early if you want to hear Cyberpunk 2077's new bonus dialogue

Warning: Spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty may lie ahead

If you’re one of the many players who chose to a start fresh playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 following the arrival of its 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, finishing the latter before completing the main quest will reward you with a bit of extra dialogue.

Before we go any further, if you’re yet to finish the DLC and don’t want to see any potential spoilers for it, make sure you’ve heeded the warning above.

Still here? Good.

So, while, as we’ve previously reported, Phantom Liberty itself features some hidden lines as a special treat for those who’re gnarly enough to attempt some rocket-surfing, it turns out that the game’s main quest boasts some fresh chatter that’s easy to miss. As reported by PC Gamer, players have spotted a few instances when your exploits in Dogtown can be referred to if you’ve completed the DLC prior to finishing the events of the base game.

Three of these fun little references have been unearthed so far, with two of them seeing V bring up their experiences with the Blackwall and the mysterious entities that lurk beyond it in Phantom Liberty during chats with both Anders Hellman and Alt Cunningham.

While the discussion with the former focuses on the influence rogue algorithms seem to have had on the relic trapped in V’s skull, as you can watch above, the latter touches on what went down in the Millitech’s Project Cynosure bunker during one of Phantom Liberty’s endings.

Possibly teasing some kind of future catastrophe involving the Blackwall, Cunningham seems to suggest that the “entities from the other side” V encountered could have taken over the merc’s body and infiltrated the tangible world.

“Fortunately, your reality's technology is too rudimentary to let open the floodgates. In limiting you, it limits them, keeps them at bay. Though this will not last, she explains, adding: “You will hasten this change, for you have something that belongs to them. A deadly weapon to you. A backdoor to the future for them.”

Thankfully, if you were hoping the final dialogue discovery that folks have made would be a bit less terrifying than Alt’s disturbing premonition, you’re in luck, as they simply see V mention having seen Lizzy Wizzy perform at the Black Sapphire when meeting the pop star during the quest ‘Violence’.

Phantom Liberty also includes some lines which were created with the help of AI technology, in order to replicate the voice of a deceased actor who starred in the base game.