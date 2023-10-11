Cyberpunk 2077’s must-have HD rework mod now works with Phantom Liberty following a massive 2.0 update

Since Cyberpunk 2077 received its massive 2.0 update and had the Phantom Liberty expansion added to it late last month, and now one of the game’s must-have mods has gotten a revamp to match.

In good news for all of the folks who’ve been flocking back to Night City in droves to check out all of the changes and delve into Dogtown, modder HalkHogan has now released what they’re calling the ‘Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project 2.0’. Rather than being released as a fresh work, this is a pretty hefty update to their original HD reworked project for Cyberpunk, which arrived back in March, meaning you can grab it simply by downloading the latest version of that mod.

The central aim of the mod is to make the game look just that little bit more gorgeous by reworking its original textures to improve their quality, while preserving Cyberpunk’s vanilla art style and avoiding tanking your PC’s performance.

This new iteration makes the mod compatible with the version of the game on offer now that the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty have been deployed, after CD Projekt Red having temporarily defaulted to disabling mods around their releases to avoid any issues.

As HalkHogan shows off in the video below, it also comes with a bunch of fresh improvements covering some of the textures already reworked by its previous edition and some that it didn’t touch.

Looks nice, right?

“There are still some lower resolution textures that are not covered in HDRP 2.0, but I don't plan (to release) any further versions any time soon, so we can say that 2.0 is currently the final version (of the mod)”, they wrote in a post announcing the update.

The modder also adds that they’re now shifting their focus to working on a HD rework for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, which is interesting given that the one they did for the original version of that game ended up being included in CD Projekt Red’s next-gen update to it.

If you’re looking for more on Cyberpunk 2077, make sure to check out our array of guides to the array of missions and collectables in Phantom Liberty.