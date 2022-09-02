Crusader Kings 3's Friends and Foes pack adds over 100 events related to your characters’ relationships

Crusader Kings 3 is getting a new event pack next week called Friends and Foes, and it will add all sorts of potential drama to your relationships.

As if relationships in the game aren't full of enough drama as it stands now, things could become worse - or better. It depends on how things play out.

In the pack, your relationships will matter more than ever as those closest to you come alive in "the most intimate detail." This is thanks to over 100 new experiences included in the new event pack.

"From rival noble houses holding lifelong grudges to childhood bullies, summer crushes, and spoiling spouses with lavish gifts. Your ruler’s everyday existence has never been more fraught - or more exciting," reads the description.

With the event pack, your ruler’s day-to-day life will be filled with many new events involving childhood, memories, nemeses, unruly sons, or wooing your significant other.

Friends can help you uncover ways to become pals with those you hold dear or even achieve the coveted best friend status. However, you will also need to prepare yourself for dangerous rivals and you will have the opportunity to stop your nemesis ahead of time with "devious new options".

The event pack will also find your characters reminiscing about their personal history with those closest to them. These memories could cover everything from a romantic getaway to such humiliation that it sows the seeds of a murder plot.

You will be able to experience a character’s childhood in full, and past deeds will not be forgotten by rival noble houses that may be plotting to right a perceived wrong.

The Crusader Kings 3: Friends and Foes event pack will also include new music when it launches on September 8.