Here's a look at Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and some more information on the beta

A look at Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer was shown off today in both a straight up trailer, and one that goes a bit in-depth.

As detailed via one of the multiplayer reveal videos, members of Sledgehammer Games touched upon the connected ecosystem that details the origins of Special Forces.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also noted in the video was the fact the multiplayer portion will feature 16 maps for traditional core play, four maps for 2v2 Gunfights, and one Champion Hill experience on day one. day one at launch for Vanguard’s Multiplayer.

Outside of Champion Hill, which is described as a tournament for Solo, Duos, and Trios, Vanguard will also introduce another new game mode: Patrol. Based on Hardpoint, this objective-based mode features a scoring zone in near-constant motion;. If Operators want to gain points for their team, they should "keep up and move around the map within this Patrol point."

These modes are in addition to modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Search & Destroy, which are just some of the modes returning with Vanguard. These are also the exact modes you can play alongside Patrol during the beta period, with Search & Destroy being made available later in the beta.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The game will also feature new Combat Pacing system where when queuing up for multiplayer, the following Combat Pacing options will become available to you:

Tactical: These are the lobbies that franchise veterans know well. This is the experience that you’re used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6.

Assault: This option provides balanced Combat Pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. Assault is a middle ground between Tactical and Blitz. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 20 and 28 players.

Blitz: High-action lobbies see the intensity cranked up to frenetic levels. Prepare for plenty of combat when choosing to join a Blitz. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 28 and 48 players.

You can also set Combat Pacing to “All” and get a variety of Combat Paces between each match, in a similar fashion to how Quick Play allows you to hop between modes you select.

You can also expect and all-new Clan system which features elements from the Modern Warfare Regiments system, and has be renamed “Groups".”" in Vanguard. Clans will feature progression, emblems, and even Battle Pass–related rewards unlocked for your entire group

The livestream also gave details for an opportunity to try the game’s multiplayer, which starts this weekend on PlayStation. It is available to those preordered Call of Duty: Vanguard for either PlayStation console. This first weekend will take place from Friday, September 10 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK to Monday, September 13 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK.

Digital preorders will be automatically registered for the Early Access beta, and those who preorder a physical version may find their Early Access code on the retail receipt or sent via e-mail.

This Beta weekend will introduce the following samples of the full MP content:

Three brand-new Vanguard maps: Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavuhree. Traditional game modes to try — Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed — and a new one called Patrol, available during Weekend 1.

A return to Champion Hill, now with a new weapon set.

Those who participate in the Beta and reach level 20 will receive a Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone (available in Vanguard following the game’s launch on November 5 and in Warzone when the new main map launches later this year). Also, those playing Call of Duty®: Mobile will receive an Arthur Kingsley Operator, available shortly after the end of the Beta.

Further intel about these rewards, and a deep dive into exact contents of the Beta, will be available on the Call of Duty Blog later this week.

Weekend 2 of the beta will feature crossplay, and depending on the platform, the start of Vanguard’s second Beta weekend — from Thursday, September 16 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK to Saturday, September 18 at 110am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK — is either an open or Early Access Beta. More information on the second beta weekend will be provided soon.

For more information on the game's multiplayer and the beta, be sure to hit up the Call of Duty blog.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases November 5 and will feature a PC anti-cheat system along with a new Warzone map, both launching later this year.

Activision Blizzard was most recently accused by the State of California for fostering a culture rife with discrimination, abuse, sexual harassment, and more complaints which were mainly centered on Blizzard. This lead to some of those in higher positions leaving the company.

Since the allegations became public knowledge, Activision released public statements regarding the lawsuit and the accusations thrown at it by current and past employees. One came from the firm's main boss Bobby Kotick who promised the firm would "continue to investigate each and every claim," and that Activision would not hesitate to take decisive action.

Many, however, do not believe Activision Blizzard has gone far enough to address the core problem. Staff across the company’s various units have formed a coalition that called out CEO's decision to bring in a union-busting law firm to investigate the various claims, among other things.