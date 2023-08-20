Bungie's next title looks to mix fighting games, life sims, and "frog-type games"

Bungie has shed a bit of light on one of its in development projects, which is apparently partially inspired by "frog-type games."

Back in 2020, Destiny 2 developer Bungie posted some job listings pointing towards a more "lighthearted and whimsical" incubation project, but we haven't heard much about it since then. Bungie appears to be hiring for its incubation projects once again, providing a bit more detail on at least one of them. While nothing concrete was shared, the project mentioned on Twitter is described as a mish mash of some quite surprising genres.

"One of our favourite incubation projects is a team-based action game inspired by several genres in a brand-new, science-fantasy universe," reads the tweet describing the game. "It draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games, wrapped up in a lighthearted, comedic world." The original 2020 job listings also noted the game would also be comedic, so this is sounding like the same project.

Whatever this game is, it certainly sounds like a mixture of genres that haven't been combined before. Also, the incredibly ambiguous genre "frog-type games," is absolutely intriguing to me as a frog-game enjoyer, though how exactly that will manifest is thoroughly unclear.

The scope of Bungie's incubation projects are unclear, as well as when they might arrive, but we do likely know what the next big game from the developer will be: Marathon. Announced back in May, Marathon is a reboot of one of Bungie's oldest titles, bringing the classic shooter into the modern day as an extraction shooter. We haven't seen anything of the title gameplay wise just yet, the reveal trailer was just a CG one, but it is looking certifiably stylish.

There's no release date for Marathon just yet either, but whenever it does launch it will be available on PS5 and PC.