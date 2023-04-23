Blizzard says that Diablo 4 isn't "intended to be played forever"

If you expect to be able to play Diablo 4 forever, you might want to reel those expectations in, as Blizzard said that won't be the case.

Diablo 4 is obviously a game designed with replayability in mind, but that doesn't mean you'll be able to do so until the heat death of the universe. As part of a group interview, associate game director Joe Piepiora shared that Nightmare dungeons will increase in difficulty even past level 100, but that difficulty will hit a limit eventually (via GamesRadar). The director noted that the game isn't designed to scale with your character's level forever, and that once you're a high enough level you'll come up against a "pinnacle boss encounter," that should prove challenging no matter what your build.

Piepiora said that Diablo 4 "is not intended to be played forever. So there are creatures that you will continue to fight at higher and higher difficulties [beyond level 100], but this is content where you'll be kind of pushing yourself to see how far you can take your build, rather than trying to reach some endless grind of rewards as time goes on beyond level 100."

While Blizzard didn't specify at what point past level 100 you'll receive "the maximum power of gear," you will be able to respec your character until you're happy with the build that you've crafted; Blizzard noted that you shouldn't take on that tough final boss encounter until this point.

"At level 100, we do have a pinnacle boss encounter we want players to engage with that's been balanced so that it's extraordinarily, extraordinarily challenging. Players that reach level 100 are going to have an extremely difficult time on this boss encounter. And the expectation is that you take your class, you understand your build, you've maximised everything that you possibly can about it, and you really have learned encountered very well. And that's going to be the way that you can maybe take it down."

Blizzard recently announced Diablo 4 will be getting another open beta, this time in May, following the popularity of the first two.