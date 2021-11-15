The Nintendo Switch has an ever-growing list of must-have games, especially those that you’ll always want ready in your bag whenever you venture out. That will most likely mean the 32GB of internal storage (or 64GB if you’re a lucky Switch OLED owner) will be readily used up by one or two games.

Thanks to microSD cards, you’ll be able to carry several - or even a few dozen - Switch games with you wherever you go, ready to be fired up. These Sandisk memory cards are officially licensed by Nintendo, so you’ll face no hitches saving and loading games whenever it’s time to play. Amazon’s selection begins at a handy 64GB size, but other options reaching 512GB capacity are available too, if you want your entire collection with you all times for even greater convenience.

To help you budget the potential space you think you’ll need, the must-have Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes up around 7GB of memory storage, while Metroid Dread uses about 4.5GB. Of course, the bigger capacity cards are better if you’re planning to build a portable Switch library.

There are also alternative microSD cards if you don't want to go down the official route. We've chosen Samsung's EVO Plus range, as the Korean manufacturer has become something of a trusted go-to name for all things storage in recent years, particularly for gamers. Argos has both the 64GB and 128GB cards in stock. You can also read more about the best microSD cards over at Digital Foundry.

