Black Clover M codes and how to redeem [December 2023]

7th December 2023: We added new Black Clover codes.

Black Clover M is a free-to-play game based on the popular Shonen Jump anime series. Like fellow smash hit Honkai Star Rail, the mobile game boasts a turn-based battle system and a gorgeous cel-shaded world that's begging to be explored.

Being a gacha game, if you want to get new characters you'll need a premium currency, which in Black Clover M is called Black Crystals. If you're running low, you can always redeem a couple of Black Clover codes to top up your account. Codes offer free Black Crystals which can be exchanged for Summon Tickets so you can pull for new heroes.

Working Black Clover M codes

Here are all the working Black Clover codes:

BCMXTAPTAP : 77,777 Yul, 7 SSR Mage EXP Potion, 77 Recharge Stamina (NEW!)

: 77,777 Yul, 7 SSR Mage EXP Potion, 77 Recharge Stamina (NEW!) BCMGACHAGAMING : 100 Black Crystals, 77,777 Yul, 7 SSR Mage EXP Potion

: 100 Black Crystals, 77,777 Yul, 7 SSR Mage EXP Potion GLOBALLAUNCHON1130: 150 Black Crystals

Expired Black Clover M codes

Currently, there are no expired Black Clover codes.

How to redeem Black Clover M codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Black Clover M? There are quite a few steps you need to go through, but the first thing you need to do is complete the Chapter 1 quest 'Go to the entrance exam venue'. This will let you access your Account ID, or AID number, which you need to redeem a code.

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Black Clover M:

Complete the 'Go to the entrance exam venue' quest in Chapter 1. Once you've done that click on your character icon in the top left of your screen. A menu will appear with your character details. Tap the small button next to your AID number to copy it. Image credit: VG247/Garena International II Exit this menu and then select the megaphone icon on the left of your screen. In the next menu choose 'Coupon' and tap on the highlighted text to take you to the serial code redemption page. Image credit: VG247/Garena International II In the next menu paste your AID number in the textbox underneath 'Account ID' and then type in the code you want to claim in the textbox underneath 'Redeem Code'. Image credit: VG247/Garena International II Then, press the Confirm button.

If the code you entered is active, the message 'Operation completed' will appear on your screen. This means the redemption code has been activated, but you still need to do a few more things to claim your freebies!

Exit this menu and then select the mail icon in the top right of your screen. This will take you to your Mailbox. Select the message titled 'Coupon Reward' and then tap the 'Receive' button. Your goodies will then automatically be added to your account.

That's it for our guide on Black Clover M codes.