Whether it's Ansu Fati, Darwin Nunez or Timo Werner, so far in EAFC 24 the Evolutions system has given us a slew of overpowered forwards, and this Trailblazers Striker Evolution looks to unlock a host of fun new options to play with.

While they’re obviously not as powerful as their Playstyle+ variants, the Chip Shot and Finesse Shot attacking Playstyles are a massive bonus to add to a player’s skill set and can really help to make them feel dangerous in front of goal.

Power Header also helps a lot at corners and when getting on the end of crosses, making headers much more difficult for the AI keepers to save.

So you can make the right choice with your 50k coin investment, here are some of the best Trailblazers Striker Evolution players we’ve seen in EAFC 24.

Best EAFC 24 Trailblazer Striker Evolution players

Benjamin Sesko - RB Leipzig

Heavily linked with Manchester United before they splurged on Rasmus Hojlund, Sesko is the archetypal “good touch for a big man”, boasting the technical and flair Playstyles alongside his 6ft 4”, 83 strength frame.

He’s no slouch too, with base 81 pace he gets up to 98 sprint speed, 94 strength and 96 finishing post-Evolution - a deadly combination.

However, unless you’re using Jan Oblak, Slovenia is an uncommon nation. This is somewhat offset by the RB Leipzig link, which sets you up with popular players like Xavi Simons, Lois Openda and the aforementioned Evolutions Timo Werner. 3 star skills and weak foot is not ideal, but you’re still getting a lot of OP stats for your investment.

Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal

If you’re more interested in easy Premier League and England links, another player to consider for the Trailblazers striker Evolution is Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, who - post-Evolution with a Hunter chem style - has an enticing combination of 93 pace, 99 finishing and good agility and 88 dribbling to actually put some of those skills down on the pitch.

Again, 3 star skills and weak foot are not very good at all, but it’s still a really solid upgrade on a decent player who likely won’t get many special cards to eclipse this one.

Odsonne Edouard - Crystal Palace

Alternatively, Odsonne Edouard is a good link between the Premier League and Ligue 1, or French players from any league, really.

Edouard is kind of like a mix between Sesko and Nketiah and his stats are very solid with usable links, but what sets him apart as a great option is his 4 star skills and weak foot, which many Evolution players don’t often have.

After a Hunter chem style, his combination of 90 pace, 93 shooting, 88 dribbling and 90 strength doesn’t look like something you’d want to take lightly.

Ivan Jaime - Porto

Ivan Jaime had a fun FUTTIES card in FIFA 23, and if you’re looking for a more versatile option who can play on the wing or deeper at CAM, he takes the Evolution really well. He also goes with the recently released Primeira Liga Squad Foundations players.

With a ridiculous amount of attacking Playstyles, Jaime looks fun, but again, is a 3 star skills and weak foot player.

Josef Martinez - Inter Miami

A rapid, deadly and strong option, Josef Martinez is obviously a great link to Messi - if you’ve got him of course - but could be a useful asset if any overpowered MLS special cards come out in the future.

Because he’s from Venezuela though, you’re pretty much signing yourself up to only use Jordi Alba if you want full chemistry in the short term. If you can get him on full chem with a hunter though, 97 pace with 97 finishing and 99 shot power seems quite busted.

Ivi Lopez - Rakow

A left-field option who’s been getting some buzz for a host of great-looking stats, Ivi Lopez is the highest rated player in the Polish league, so unless you want to throw a 43 pace Lukas Podolski in your team too, you’re only going to be able to get him chem with Spanish links.

However, even off-chem Ivi Lopez looks like an incredible dribbler with the technical and first touch Playstyles alongside 96 agility, 95 balance, 88 ball control and 85 dribbling. Pair that with whatever pace and shooting boosts you can muster and you’ve got a pretty great player on your hands.