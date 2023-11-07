The Centurions Striker Evolution in EAFC 24 gives an amazing pace boost and the Rapid Playstyle to a strong forward with an already solid overall rating. This means that the best players you can use in this Evolution are already pretty good - this just pushes them over the top.

Because we’re now a couple of promos deep in EAFC 24, there are also special cards that fit the requirements of the Centurions Striker Evolution. Luckily they’re not too expensive, and their already buffed stats make for some absolutely fantastic all-round cards.

Here are some of the best Centurions Striker players we’ve seen so far!

Best EAFC 24 Centurions Striker Evolution players

Memphis Depay - Atletico Madrid

With 5-star skills, solid stats and a host of useful playstyles, Memphis Depay looks tailor made for the Centurions Striker Evolution. So much so that he’s currently extinct on the market - thanks traders.

Don’t worry though, this also happened with Jonathan Bamba with the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution, and he’s now back in decent supply and can be picked up for less than 1000 coins.

The issue with Memphis though is that he’ll always be in shorter supply because of his higher rating. Either way, use him if you’ve got him in the club or wait until he’s back on the market - with a Hunter post-Evolution he’s got 97 pace, 91 shooting, 87 dribbling and 87 strength, so it’s worth it.

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus

A beastly pace upgrade suits the already tanky and powerful Dusan Vlahovic well, and he looks like a great option if you’re using Serie A or more specifically Juventus players.

95 lengthy pace with Hunter alongside 94 shooting seems very strong, whereas the Rapid Playstyle will hopefully help to smooth his low agility and balance when dribbling.

Kai Havertz - Arsenal

Despite his tribulations on the pitch for Arsenal and Chelsea in real life, Kai Havertz remains a rangy and technically gifted player in-game, with tons of good Playstyles which make him feel deadly in attack and powerful on the ball.

If you already used him for the Founders Evolution at the start of EAFC 24, then you’re in luck - you can use him here again to get a super juiced card with incredible stats.

However, the 85 version still looks very fast with very good dribbling and passing. He’s also got great versatility to play up front, out wide at RW or deeper at CAM to make the most of the Evolution boosts.

Joao Felix - Barcelona

With Memphis off the market, a much more accessible 5-star skiller is Joao Felix. His lack of shooting Playstyles means you will definitely want to use a Hunter Chemistry Style, but post-Evolution his speed and dribbling look really, really good - plus he’s easy to link.

Anderson Talisca - Al Nassr

Another player you can now get a super-juiced version of if you used them in the Founders Evolution, Anderson Talisca has always been a ton of fun to play with.

Whichever version you can place into this Evolution seems pretty fantastic though, with great pace, dribbling and a rocket of a Finesse Shot.

His large frame makes up for his lower strength and, of course, his natural link to Cristiano Ronaldo will be great to exploit.

Squad Foundations Delanie Sheehan - NJ/NY Gotham

The NWSL Squad Foundations version of Delanie Sheehan has always had great stats, however, her lack of Playstyles meant she felt quite raw in-game alongside a 3-star weak foot.

After this Evolution though, she’s starting to look like an even greater prospect with face stats of 87 pace, 87 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling and 85 physical. A great partner for USAWNT players like Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn who can also play at CM for squad building purposes.

Trailblazers Guirassy - Stuttgart

He’s tearing up the Bundesliga, but you probably still thought it was an L if you packed his 84 Trailblazers card earlier in October. Well, throw Guirassy into the new Evolution as he looks like a force to be reckoned with - despite it not really fixing his mediocre Playstyles.

Post-Evolution with a Hunter Chemistry style he’s rocking 98 pace, 97 shooting, 87 dribbling and 89 physical, with 88 short passing added to the mix for good measure.

However, because he’s from Guinea and Stuttgart weren’t a well-rated team at the start of EAFC you will have to use pretty much all Bundesliga players to get that result. He’s definitely worth considering if you have solid players like Storyline Kone, Trailblazers Trapp, Frimpong, Openda, or Hincapie though.

Inform Goncalo Ramos - PSG

Another option with much better links, but slightly less crazy stats is Goncalo Ramos at PSG.

2-star skills is not very impressive. But post-Evolution stats with a Hunter Chemistry style of 95 pace, 91 shooting and 88 physical are quite impressive indeed.

He also has a slew of good Playstyles like the amazing Finesse Shot, Rapid and Press Proven. Both players are very good and, unlike with SBCs of late, are very cheap compared to the stats you’re getting out of the deal - it’s just who you think fits your team better.

Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich

Finally, a trick that’s doing the rounds online is that you can put Bayern’s teenager wonderkid Mathys Tel into both the Trailblazers and Centurions Striker Evolutions consecutively, leaving you with an incredible link between French players and the Bundesliga with nearly maxed pace and shooting if you use a Hunter.

If you’ve got both Evolutions available, you should probably do this. Or should I say, if you’ve already got him and have both Evolutions available - obviously he’s extinct on the market because that would be too much fun.