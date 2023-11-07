The Centurions Centre Back Evolution in EAFC 24 offers a great pace boost to a slew of already strong defenders, while also buffing their passing to an incredible level.

In modern-day football, centre backs are an important part of build-up play, helping to progress the ball up the pitch either by shuttling it to deep-lying midfielders or hitting their teammates with long balls up to the forwards.

This new Evolution lets you fulfil that fantasy, allowing your players to spread long passes with exceptional speed and precision thanks to a new Playstyle.

The best Centurions Centre Back Evolution players already have decent ball-striking abilities, with the upgrade taking their stats to heights rivalling the best midfielders in the world.

So you can make the right choice with your investment, here are some of the best players we’ve found for the Evolution so far!

Best EAFC 24 Centurions Centre Back Evolution players

Josko Gvardiol - Man City

One of the best regular gold defenders because of his speed and Playstyle+, Josko Gvardiol looks like the perfect fit for this Evolution - which obviously means he’s now extinct on the market because he’s been bought up by trading groups.

This always happens, and he should be back relatively soon at an inflated price. But his base stats post-Evolution look great. With his pace edging past the magical 80 mark, as well as the kind of defending and physical stats that make you nod your head slowly in satisfaction, it will be worth picking him up when you can.

Inform Facundo Medina - RC Lens

I loved Facundo Medina’s TOTS card in FIFA 22. He felt faster and stronger than his stats suggested - one of those players that’s a club legend who feels too tough to drop.

That means turning him into a ball-playing beast with the Centurions Centre Back evolution seems like a ton of fun.

Slide Tackle and Bruiser Playstyles hopefully mean he retains his jamminess at the back, while a Shadow Chemistry Style gives him great pace and almost maxed defending.

Inform Davinson Sanchez - Galatasaray

Another Inform option is the ex-Spurs man, Davinson Sanchez. He’s a difficult pairing of uncommon nation and non-top 5 league, so he can be tough to give chemistry.

However, Colombians like Luis Diaz and Ivan Cordoba are good and there are actually a ton of nice-looking players in the Turkish league in EAFC 24. If you’re struggling, you could pair Sanchez with fan-favourite RTTK Dzeko, or even better RTTK Mertens who gives Galatasaray chemistry. If you’re sticking with golds, Sacha Boey is great, while you still have access to the Ferdi Kadioglu Squad Foundations card and the Centurions Sharpshooter Evo Akturkoglu.

Really fast, really strong: a lot of fun.

Nacho Fernandez - Real Madrid

With great links and good stats, Nacho Fernandez is a nice safe option when it comes to the Centurions Centre Back Evolution. He’s always going to be useful, whether it’s in a La Liga team, linking Spanish players, or giving some chemistry to Real Madrid teammates like Bellingham or Eder Militao.

His short passing is already very good, meaning the boost puts it all the way up to 96. Slap on a Shadow Chemistry style and you’ve got a quick and solid defender who can also fill in at LB and RB.

Manuel Akanji - Man City

While Gvardiol isn’t available, his bulkier teammate Manuel Akanji is - and he looks really good too.

With 94 short passing and 91 long passing post-Evolution, he perfectly fits the bill of a ball-playing centre back and with a Shadow Chemistry Style has extremely good pace and defending to match.

He’s got slightly less strength than you’d like, but his natural slide tackle Playstyle should help win the ball in a pinch.

Manuela Vanegas - Real Sociedad

Another player who fits the ball-playing centre back brief is Manuela Vanegas from Sociedad.

She’s already got not just great pace and defending, but the ball-striking ability of a free-kick specialist. This, alongside tons of natural playstyles like Bruiser, Anticipate, Intercept and Jockey, low-key makes her a really nice option for this Centurions Evolution - particularly if you’re rocking other Liga F beasts like Putellas, Bonmati, Rolfo and Mapi Leon.

What’s more, Vanegas - unlike many defenders - also has really high agility to keep up with fast attackers. But that could also make her a great CDM if you swap her into midfield in-game.

Ibrahima Konate - Liverpool

Back to the Premier League and with extreme pace, huge strength and almost maxed defending stats, Ibrahima Konate is another stand-out candidate who is a very safe choice.

Block and Bruiser Playstyles alongside that ridiculous sprint speed will make him a nightmare to play against, plus his fully lengthy sprint style will make him feel very quick indeed.

Joel Matip - Liverpool

However, depending on what you’ve done in the past, there could be an even better choice from Liverpool in your club already.

If you used Joel Matip as your Pacey Protector back at the start of EAFC 24, then his upgraded card also fits the requirements of this Evolution and can receive another boost.

Similarly OP speed and defending to Konate make him a solid option, but he also has the great Jockey Playstyle to consider too.