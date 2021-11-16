Best Black Friday 2021 Deals for Gaming Headsets Razer, SteelSeries and moreHere are the best Black Friday 2021 deals for wired and wireless gaming headsets.
Gaming headsets help immerse players in fictional worlds with the power of sound. Ideally, they also help you clearly communicate with teammates during multiplayer games. Thankfully, Black Friday gives retailers an occasion to put these premium headsets on sale.
Here’s a selection of gaming headsets sure to satisfy both console and PC players. As you can see, we've chosen a mix of excellent wired and wireless headsets that work on a range of devices.
US:
- Turtle Beach Recon 200 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $29.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $39.99
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $41.99
- HyperX Cloud Wired Headset (PlayStation) for $45.99
- Microsoft Xbox Wired Headset (PC, Xbox) for $49.99
- Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $69.99
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation) for $75.99
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset (PC, Xbox) for $88.99
- Corsair HS70 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $98.99
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation) for $99.99
- Logitech G935 Wireless Headset (PC) for $111.99
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation) for $132.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $149.99
- Corsair Virtuoso Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for $199.99
UK:
- Turtle Beach Recon 70P Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £24.00
- Logitech G332 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £30.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £35.99
- Corsair HS35 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £39.99
- Logitech G432 Wired Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £50.10
- Microsoft Xbox Wired Headset (PC, Xbox) for £54.99
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation, Switch) for £59.99
- Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset (PC) for £79.99
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Headset (PlayStation) for £99.99
- Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Headset (PC) for £159.00
- Corsair Virtuoso Wireless Headset (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) for £168
