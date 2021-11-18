Best Black Friday gaming desktop deals 2021These are the best Black Friday 2021 deals on gaming desktops.
It used to be that if you were a hobbyist, building your own PC with whatever components and aesthetics you had in mind would be a total breeze.
However, with GPU and other component shortages, buying a pre-built desktop from a trusted brand could be the way to go this holiday. Not only will it save you time and hassle, they’ll often come with a manufacturer guarantee and save your wallet from the pain inflicted by a scalper through eBay.
Here are some of the best ready-to-play gaming desktops available this holiday.
UK:
- Lenovo Legion T530 with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD for £630
- Acer N50-610 with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, 512GB SSD/1TB HDD for £914
- Alienware Aurora R11 with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD for £1242
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630 with Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD for £1300
- Lenovo Yoga AIO with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 512GB SSD for £1763
US:
- HP Pavilion with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 256GB SSD for $830
- Lenovo Legion 5i with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD for $1000
- MSI Aegis SE with Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super, 512GB SSD for $1100
- HP Omen with AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD for $1350
- ASUS ROG with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 256GB SSD/1TB HDD for $1500
- MSI Infinite RS with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 1TB SSD/3TB HDD for $2100
