It used to be that if you were a hobbyist, building your own PC with whatever components and aesthetics you had in mind would be a total breeze.

However, with GPU and other component shortages, buying a pre-built desktop from a trusted brand could be the way to go this holiday. Not only will it save you time and hassle, they’ll often come with a manufacturer guarantee and save your wallet from the pain inflicted by a scalper through eBay.

Here are some of the best ready-to-play gaming desktops available this holiday.

UK:

US:

If you're also after something for your other consoles, be sure to check out our dedicated hub pages for the latest deals. There’s a Best Nintendo Black Friday Deals hub, Best Xbox Black Friday Deals page, and also a Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals hub, all of which are continually updated to give you the latest deals available this holiday season.