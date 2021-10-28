DICE has released a new video showing off three of the launch maps included with Battlefield 2042.

The maps you are getting a look at today are Renewal, set in the Egyptian desert; Breakaway, set in Antarctica; and Discarded, located on India’s west coast.

The maps have been created to allow for verticality, both close quarters and long-range combat, vehicular assault, and dynamic destruction across the modes All-Out Warfare, Battlefield Portal, and Hazard Zone.

Mode All-Out Warfare houses Conquest and Breakthrough, supports 128 players, and exists on seven maps at launch. Battlefield Portal is similar to Halo Forge as it contains a creation tool called Battlefield Builder, while Hazard Zone is a squad-based mode that supports 24 players or 32 players depending on the platform.

The three maps revealed today that will be made available across these modes are detailed below.

Renewal is an eclectic landscape set in an Egyptian desert with a solar array Power Station on one side and a lush Research Facility on the other. It features a wall between both regions with various entry points, including a chokepoint through the often contested Entry Checkpoint in Conquest in the middle of the map. Players should also come prepared for close-quarters battles in these areas as well as both of the buildings located within Renewal.

Breakaway, set in Antarctica, includes an Offshore Platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an Outlook Station perched high above the battlefield making it a focal point for air battles. In the fractured paths of the Glacier, players fight in and above the ice cliffs that are connected with zip lines and rope bridges, and where the quick use of a parachute could be the difference between life or death.

Discarded features a flooded village along India’s west coast, disassembled hull, and a Colossus Ship to explore. This map features lots of cover and close-quarters combat; the Colossus Ship lets players fight inside its craft while airships attack from above and tanks pummel its hull. With unpredictable weather, players will have to stay on their toes as the threat of a tornado could strike the map at any moment.

Battlefield 2042 is out November 19. It features an evolving multiplayer narrative, its Specialists are Siege-like characters with unique abilities, features on-the-fly weapon modding, and there's already a roadmap set for Year One.