Baldur's Gate 3: Where to use the Tower-shaped Key

The rich and detailed world of Baldur's Gate 3 is filled with nooks and hidden areas to explore, but for every lock there’s a key.

At the Last Light Inn, if you helped the tieflings escape the goblin camp on the Sword Coast, you reunite with Mattis, a young mischief-maker and budding merchant.

Whether through bartering or trickery, he gives you the Tower-shaped Key, but with no direction on when or where to use it.

It’s incredibly easy to miss the place where you use it, so here’s what to do!

Where to use the Tower-shaped Key in Baldur’s Gate 3

First, from the Last Light Inn, head south towards Reithwin Town, just above Moonrise Towers. Of course, this is easier if you have a Moonlantern for protection against the shadow curse.

On the northern side of Reithwin, you find the Masons Guild, which is about as creepy as a disused workshop can be.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Next, head north out the back of the main building and either head down the hatch on your left, or interact with the control wheel on the second floor to descend into the basement. Both the hatch and the elevator via the control wheel end up basically in the same place.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

After that, go up the small set of stairs into the corner of the room. Pass a perception check and you spot a small slot in the wall called the Keyholed Herald. This is where you use the Tower-Shaped Key.

Inside, watch out for the traps surrounding the gilded chest, but press on into the grand room behind the double doors.

Here you’re accosted by a gang of wraiths and shadows, but once they’re dealt with you’re free to search the room.

On the back wall is a trapped chest you can plunder for loot, but the real prize is up on the left-hand side of the room. Reading the notes stashed around reveals that the Masons Guild was a meeting place for the Selunite resistance in Reithwin, and that they were plotting to take the fight to Ketheric.

Interact with the map on the left-hand side of the room and the location of a stash at the base of Moonrise Towers is revealed. You can then discover its hiding place using the marker on your map.