There’s a surprising link between Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3 – and fans are loving it

None other than Geralt of Rivia himself, Doug Cockle, is in Baldur's Gate 3, and fans are pretty happy to hear from the ole Witcher once again.

Prior to the PC launch of the highly successful RPG, developer Larian Studios shared a community post outlining some of the game's extended cast. We already knew that there would be some big names in there like Resident Evil Village's Maggie Robertson, Critical Role's Matthew Mercer, and Mr. "Get Me Pictures of Spider-Man" himself J.K. Simmons. But the post also revealed some of the other cast members you'll be able to meet in the game, which pretty casually mentioned that The Witcher series' own Geralt, i.e. Cockle, would be voicing a character in the game.

I won't say who Cockle is voicing so that you can save the surprise for yourself, but needless to say, fans were pretty happy at the announcement he would be featured in Baldur's Gate 3. Over on the game's subreddit, multiple fans immediately started quoting some of the frequently repeated lines from the game with classics like, "What now, you piece of filth," "Looks like rain," and who could forget, "Wind's howling."

One user expressed extreme excitement for Cockle's inclusion, writing, "Doug Cockle is in this??? Holy shit I'm so hyped. Witcher 3 is my favourite game ever." Another said "I am so fired up to find Geralt of Rivia." On a separate thread talking about Cockle, one fan even specified that they "can't wait until Geralt starts saying 'wind's howling' in BG3." To quickly douse that flame for any overly hopefuls, no, Cockle isn't playing Geralt himself, so you can throw that crossover straight in the bin.

It's clear a lot of effort has been put into the voice cast for the game, so much so that Larian even cast someone just to make sex sounds. You know, normal video game things.