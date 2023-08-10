Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you reach Level 20 with multiclassing

Now that Baldur's Gate 3 is out in the wild, it is gaining traction with the modding community.

One of the more interesting mods available on Nexus allows your characters to reach level 20.

Created by mod maker Malcroix, Level 20 (Multiclass) allows your character to reach this level, providing you multiclass and no single class exceeds 12.

However, the mod will not allow you to acquire higher-level spells and abilities due to the lack of higher abilities and spells currently in the game, and therefore, something that would need to be modded into the game. Still, it allows a wide variety of powerful multiclassed builds and is worth an install if that interests you.

This mod also comes in three variants: Regular Leveling, Faster Leveling, and Instant Leveling.

Option one allows you to build off vanilla progression for 13-20, but because there isn't that much XP available in the game, the option is not for those who want to reach 20 but more for those who want to play "fairly" and see if they can squeeze one or two more "honest" levels out of the game.

The second option allows for faster leveling as XP required for each is halved. This option should allow you to reach level 18, possibly more, depending on how much XP is available in the game.

Instant leveling, option three, allows you to reach level 20 with only 200 XP needed. This option is mainly used to test level 20 builds or go through the game much faster on different playthroughs.

In the vanilla game, the level is capped at 12 and is unlikely to go higher. According to Larian, this is because it would be difficult to create an expansion that would take players beyond the current level cap due to being based on the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset.

While an expansion is possible, it would not come with a level cap increase. Plus, extra content would mean Lairan would have to account for the different mutations of every possible choice, including the game's over 1700 endings.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released for PC on August 3 and is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6. The Xbox Series X/S version is still in the works due to issues the studio has run into with implementing split-screen co-op on Series S.

If you are just getting started and need a bit of help, give our Baldur's Gate 3 Walkthrough page the once over for all sorts of tips and guides.