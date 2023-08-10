Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out of early access, with the latest entry in the long-running RPG series available now on PCs and soon heading to PS5. If you're just about to head into The Forgotten Realms, or are already mid-adventure in Faerun, you may be wondering how powerful your character can get, and how many more times you can level up before maxing out.

In early access, the level cap was set to just five, but this has changed significantly in the release version. So what is the max level in Baldur's Gate 3? And what do you get when you hit the level cap? If you've got these questions burning in your brain like a Mind Flayer's parasite then we're here to help.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What is the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3?

Larian has confirmed that the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3 is Level 12. The BG3 developers announced this ahead of the game's release in a blog post.

The Belgium devs also revealed that they had originally planned on making the level cap Level 10, but they needed to increase it to fit in some high-level abilities.

What do you get for hitting the level cap in Baldur's Gate 3?

When you reach the maximum level in Baldur's Gate 3 you'll unlock three high-level spells. These spells are Planar Allies, Otto’s Irresistible Dance and Chain Lightning.

Could the Baldurs Gate 3 level cap get increased in future expansions?

After the release of Baldurs Gate 3 on PCs, Larian boss Swen Vincke discussed whether any expansions are in the works, and also touched on what that would mean for the level cap. In a recent interview, Vincke explained the Dungeons & Dragons rules Baldur's Gate 3 are based on makes an expansion tricky, and alluded to why Level 12 ended up being the magic number for the level cap.

Vincke said: "[Level 12-20] adventures require a different way of doing things, in terms of antagonists you're going to have to deal with, which require a lot of development to do them properly. Which would make this much more than an expansion in terms of development effort.

"A lot of D&D adventures are sub-level 12 for precisely that reason. So it sounds like neat, easy expansion material until you start thinking about it and it's not as easy as one would imagine."

So, it looks like - for the time being - an expansion to Baldur's Gate 3 isn't on the horizon, and the level cap won't be getting increased with any upcoming DLC. Stay tuned to our Baldur's Gate 3 news section though, for the latest updates on the game.

Need more help with Baldur's Gate 3? Make sure you check out our pages on the best Baldur's Gate 3 Warlock build, best Sorcerer build and best Bard build for advice on how to create the best character possible. For more BG3 content we've also got guides on who is The Guardian as well as the best weapons and best spells for the early game.