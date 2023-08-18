Baldur’s Gate 3 Grymforge guide

During Act 1 of Baldur's Gate 3, you’ll find yourself in the decrepit, fiery area that is Grymforge sooner or later. Much like the Goblin Camp, there’s some real villainous stuff going on down here, and it’s up to you whether you’re going to take part in it, or finally put a stop to it.

You’ll find a few quests down here, some interesting items worth collecting, and plenty of rotting food from whatever feasts the duergars have been having. That said, the real trouble down here is the fact that the duergars are using deep gnomes as their slaves, and somehow, a True Soul has ended up trapped down here.

There’s plenty to be doing, so let’s crack on. Here’s your walkthrough of Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3, which details some of the things you should be doing. As ever, be careful of spoilers below.

How to get to Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3

First things first, we have to actually make our way to the Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3, but how?

You’ll first need to make your way to the Underdark, which you can get to from the Whispering Depths, via the well in the Blighted Village. Once you arrive here, keep heading left and across the water until you reach the Decrepit Village; there’s a fast travel Waypoint here.

Thrinn’s missing boots quest will give you access to these boats, which will take you to Grymforge. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Speak with Gekh Coal, who will give you the quest to find Thrinn’s missing boots. This quest will take you over to the Myoncid Colony, also in the Underdark, but will ultimately give you access to the boats at the Decrepit Village. Once you’re able to sail off into the darkness near the end of this quest, you’ll arrive at Grymforge.

What to do in Grymforge in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you arrive in Grymforge, the first thing you likely want to do is talk with Sergeant Thrinn and return her boots. That said, if you’d rather keep the boots for yourself, then feel free. We recommend talking with Thrinn either way, as she’ll immediately fill you in on the tensions in Grymforge.

Up next, we can rescue the Grymforge gnomes, and free True Soul Nere. Thrinn will point out a cave-in that the deep gnomes are working to break, but they aren’t really getting anywhere with it; the deep gnomes leader, and True Soul Nere, are both trapped inside.

Rescuing the Grymforge gnomes is a timed quest, so you might want to do a few other things in Grymforge first. If not, speak with Lunkbug or Barcus Wroot at the cave-in to kick things off.

Philomeen will hand over the explosives we need, provided you can calm her down. | Image credit: Larian/VG247

If you don’t have explosives to hand, you’ll want to track down Philomeen and her Runepowder Vial. Once that’s done, you can return to the gnomes, blow up the cave-in, and free True Soul Nere. You then have two options:

Side with the deep gnomes. You’ll end up fighting the duergars and True Soul Nere, but the gnomes will be free afterwards.

Side with True Soul Nere. You’ll fight with the duergars alongside Nere, who isn’t great in combat. The gnomes will also die as a result.

Once you’ve made your decision, have fun in battle!

Image credit: VG247/Larian

After this, there are a few more things you can do around Grymforge. You can go about finding the mythical Adamantine Forge, which features a pretty interesting battle with Grym.

There’s one more thing to do in Grymforge, and that’s to find the lost amulet near the Adamantine Forge. In this area, there’ll be an Adamantine Chest you can open which contains the amulet, but you’ll have a few checks to pass before you can acquire it.

Once you have the amulet, however, the ‘Help the Cursed Monk’ quest is unlocked, which you won’t actually be able to do much with until Act 3, when you reach Baldur’s Gate.