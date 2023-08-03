Baldur's Gate 3 Where to find Benryn and Mirileth's Dowry

In the destroyed settlement at Waukeen's Rest in Baldur's Gate 3, after saving some survivors from the fire, your party start helping to search through what's left among the rubble.

Benryn, the trapped man from earlier, first asks you to find his wife, Mirileth. They argued about a valuable dowry before they were separated and now that the day has ended in tragedy, it's missing.

After you find Mirileth's remains nearby, Benryn asks for your help again to find the missing dowry. The solution to finding it is deceptively simple, but also very easy to miss or forget. To save you the trouble of searching every nook and cranny, here's what you need to do!

Where to find the Dowry in Baldur's Gate 3

The easiest way for your character to learn about the dowry's location is from Mirileth herself. When you acquired Withers during the Overgrown Ruins quest, next to his sarcophagus you should have picked up the Amulet of Lost Voices which lets you speak to the dead.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Activate it and target Mirileth's body with the spell and you will be able to ask her a few questions - the most pertinent being: "Where did you hide your valuables?"

She will tell you that the dowry can be found inside a haystack in the barn behind the building you're in now.

Hop down to the lower level, head inside the barn - it's the one on the right, not the one on the left with the ox inside - and a gilded chest should appear next to the haystack.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Inside the chest is the dowry ring, which you can either save for yourself and sell, or take back to Benryn - he's not having a great time at the moment, after all.

Whatever your decision, this completes the quest leaving you free to explore anew. Maybe it's finally time to head south to the Goblin Camp?