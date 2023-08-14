If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FUS RO CANTRIP

Skyrim gets one of Baldur's Gate 3's best spells

Baldur's Gate 3's Eldritch Blast feels right at home in Skyrim.

News by Sherif Saed
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim has somehow took on a new life as a sort of melting pot for anything cool from pop culture, as well as other games. We've all seen the mods that bring FromSoftware combat to the game, such as this Sekiro mod for Skyrim.

If there's a cool move or spell or even sound cue from a popular thing, it's probably going to end up being turned into a Skyrim mod. That's exactly what happened to Eldritch Blast - one of the best spells in Baldur's Gate 3. Eldritch Blast is basically a sort-of Fus Ro Dah, so it makes sense that it would quickly find its way to Skyrim.

In Baldur's Gate 3, Eldritch Blast is a Warlock cantrip, and it's a particularly powerful one for being a starting spell. A cantrip is a skill that doesn't use up a skill slot, and can be used an unlimited number of times between long rests.

When upgraded, Eldritch Blast can be especially handy for knocking enemies into stuff, into each other, off ledges, and cause a bit of damage in the process. Which brings us to this Skyrim mod by creator Shepiao. The aptly named Eldritch Blast mod is available to download now for Skyrim Special Edition.

The mod comes with the knockback upgrade built-in, which is cool, considering how many opportunities Skyrim provides to knock people off cliffs. The Skyrim version of Eldritch Blast starts out with one beam, which grows to two beams at level 10, and a massive three beams at level 20.

You can download the mod at the link above, which also has installation instructions. And, if you're way too into Baldur's Gate 3 right now to care about Skyrim, we have a boatload Baldur's Gate 3 guides that will answer every question you have.

Sherif Saed

Sherif is VG247's go-to shooter and Souls-likes person.

