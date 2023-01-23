Armored Core 6 is getting a lengthy showcase early next month

We've all been desperate for a look at Armored Core 6 gameplay since its reveal, so let's hope we see some at a stream dedicated to it next month.

The Taipei Game Show is set to kick off February 2, and publisher Bandai Namco is set to appear at the event. Of course the upcoming title on everyone's minds that Bandai Namco is publishing is Armored Core 6: Fires of the Rubicon, revealed at The Game Awards last month in a dramatic cinematic trailer that showed exactly zero seconds of gameplay.

A lack of gameplay in game reveals is pretty par for the course these days, but obviously we all want to see more. And hopefully we will see more at the Taipei Game Show, as Bandai Namco has scheduled a stream for February 3 that promises to be an hour long. It's unlikely all of that will be filled with gameplay, but at such a large event, and for such a high profile game, there is a good chance we will see it in action, even if it's just a little bit.

Series producer and promotional marketer Yasunori Ogura is also set to appear in the showcase, so hopefully he'll be bringing some new information along with him.

Following the reveal, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Armored Core 6 producer Masaru Yamamura were interviewed about the game, giving us a bit of an insight into what we can expect from it. Unsurprisingly, mech customisation is a big part of the sequel, like it was in previous games, with more resources available to players compared to past entries. Boss battles will also be the "highlight" of the game, though you shouldn't expect it to be open world like Elden Ring, as it will have a mission-based structure, again like some of the older games.