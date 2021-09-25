Alan Wake Remastered PC - have a look at the specs, graphical settings, and moreRemedy shines a flashlight on the PC version.
Remedy Entertainment has provided information on what we can expect out of the PC version of Alan Wake Remastered.
According to the developer, the PC version features multiple performance modes, ultra-wide screen support, and has various graphical settings and advanced options.
It supports x64 architecture and DX12 only, does not feature Ray Tracing, and supports DLSS modes such as Ultra-Performance, Performance, Balanced, and Quality. DLSS can also be turned off.
It features ultra-wide screen support with a 21:9 aspect ratio, but pre-rendered cutscenes will render in 16:9. Like the first game, it features an unlocked framerate, and it supports full screen, windowed, and borderless displays.
A look at graphical settings and advanced options can be found below.
Graphical Settings
- Ambient occlusion – Yes – (HBAO+ Nvidia Ambient occlusion tech)
- Resolution – Enumerated resolutions
- V-Sync – On/Off
- Console v-sync set to on and with no option to turn off
- HUD – Enabled/Disabled
- Brightness
- Motion Blur – Enabled/Disabled
- Film Grain – Enabled/Disabled
- FOV – Slider
Advanced Options
- Graphics Quality – Low/Medium/High/Custom
- Render Scale – Slider – default to 100%
- Anisotropic Filtering – Off, 2x, 4x, 8x, 16x
- Shadow Quality – Low, Medium, High
- Volumetric Light Quality – Low, Medium, High
- Terrain Quality – Low, High
- Draw Distance – Slider
The studio has also provided a list of minimum and recommended specs.
Minimum specs
- CPU: i5-3340 or Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD RX470. 4GB VRAM.
- RAM: 8 GB or higher
- OS: Win 10 64-bit
Recommended specs
- CPU: i7-3770 or Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD 5600XT. 6GB VRAM
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win 10 64-bit
The original Alan Wake was released in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive before being ported to PC in 2012. The remastered version comes with the base game and the two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, and will be released on October 5.