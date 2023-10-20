Bag the original Alan Wake and more for a tenner right now

Looking to play the original Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2 arrives next week? You can bag it for just over a tenner right now, as well as some other great horror games.

Alan Wake 2 is finally launched next Friday, October 27, more than 13 years after the original game. So if you think you never actually got round to playing the first game, and want to pick it up for cheap before Alan Wake 2 launches, a new Humble Bundle deal has you covered. The "Fright of Your Life" game bundle is available right now, and nets you eight games for as little as £10.65 - though you can pay more, as you can choose how much of the proceeds goes towards the pair of charities this bundle is for, which are the International Medical Corps and Direct Relief.

It should be noted that while the bundle does net you the Collector's Edition of Alan Wake, it is specifically for the original version of the game, and not the Remastered version that came out a couple of years back. Though if you don't fancy any of the other games in the bundle, you can pick up Alan Wake Remastered for eight quid on the Epic Games Store currently too.

In terms of the other games you get as part of the Humble Bundle, both Bendy and the Ink Machine and Bendy and the Dark Revival are included, which might be something for those who like slightly more cartoonish horror. You'll also find the severely underrated Pathologic 2, "a narrative-driven dramatic thriller about fighting a deadly outbreak in a secluded rural town." As well as that, the bundle also features Stasis: Bone Totem, Tormented Souls, Hidden Deep, and Moons of Madness, so there's plenty to keep yourself busy with if Alan Wake isn't for you either.