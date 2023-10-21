Alan Wake 2 PC specs might be a bit out of reach for some players

Remedey Entertainment has released the PC specs for Alan Wake 2, and even the recommended specs are a doozy for some folks.

For instance, the recommended specs state you will need a Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent CPU, a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT, 16 GB of RAM, and 90 GB SSD stroage.

Alan Wake 2 – Behind The Scenes | Fighting the Darkness

If you want to play with ray tracing enabled, you will need a more powerful GPU such as the GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 7800 XT.

Have a look at the full specs below and see where your system falls:

If your PC, like mine, does not meet the recommended specs, you may still be able to play the game on lower settings; however, you won't be able to experience it the same way as those with higher end systems.

Alan Wake 2 releases October 27 on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S.