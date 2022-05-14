Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition DLC Knights of the Mediterranean releasing May 26

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is getting a new batch of DLC on May 26 called Knights of the Mediterranean.

It will see the addition of the Italian and Maltese civilizations along with a wealth of new content including the casual friendly Tycoon Game Mode and Diplomacy Mode.

The content adds the first-ever set of Historical Maps, of which there will be eight, nine new minor civilizations, and 30 random maps.

As far as the civilizations are concerned, the Maltese will be able to create unique fortifications, use Fixed Guns, can fight at sea with Order Galleys, use Arbalesters, and more.

The Italians can use Architects to construct buildings for free, can invest in the Lombard to optimize the economy, construct a Basilica with Papal soldiers, use shielded Pavisiers to lure opponents into an ambush, and can create the Elmetti unit.

Historical Maps are a new variation of Random Maps and while randomly generated, they feature unique objectives based on conflicts on the European continent. These include the Italian Wars, Eighty Years’ War, The Deluge, Great Turkish War, Great Northern War, Napoleonic Wars, Russo-Turkish Wars, and the multiplayer-only map The Thirty Years’ War.

The new multiplayer game mode Diplomacy allows you to change your allegiance to other players during a match, while Tycoon mode accompanies Supremacy, Deathmatch, and Empire Wars. It is designed to focus on economy-building and provides a setting where you concentrate on creating the strongest economies without having to bolster armies or defend against full-scale sieges.

Knights of the Mediterranean is now available for pre-order through the Microsoft Store and Steam and will run you $9.99. It will also be available for PC Game Pass.