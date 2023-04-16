Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom starts off exactly where you think it does

With the release of the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer, Nintendo has updated the game's website, roughly confirming where the game will kick off.

For the most part, Nintendo has been pretty coy about exactly what happens in Tears of the Kingdom, and its trailers haven't made the order of events particularly clear. Last month we got to see some gameplay that's obviously from early on in the game, but not right at the start either. But following the recently released third and final trailer, Nintendo has added some new information to the game's website which confirms Link will start out his adventure on one of the new sky islands.

"Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies high above Hyrule," reads the website. "It’s there our hero will have to gain new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure." Players have been wondering if Link will start out on the main island that has been shown off, which the gameplay demo took place on, acting as a new version of the Great Plateau in Breath of the Wild, and this seems to suggest that that will be the case.

Earlier this week, an ad for Tears of the Kingdom leaked early which shows off a few things that haven't been seen elsewhere as of yet. For one, that three-headed dragon we've seen a couple of times has been confirmed to be a Gleeok, an enemy which goes all the way back to the first game. And we got another brief look at an underground area we've only seen once before. Interestingly, it also seems like Koroks are making a comeback, as spotted by fans on Reddit, so good luck with collecting all 900 of those again (thanks, IGN).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out May 12 on Nintendo Switch.