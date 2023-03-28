If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets new gameplay demonstration. Watch it here!

Where and when to watch the upcoming gameplay for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Link overlooking the world of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There's some new gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's due to show off some exciting new gameplay for the hotly anticipated open world action RPG.

It's a must-watch for every Zelda fan out there, but you might be wondering where to watch the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay? If so, look no further than this guide!

We've got info on exactly when and where you can watch the gameplay demonstration as it happens below, so keep on scrolling for all the delicious new Zelda info you need!

You can watch the just-released gameplay demonstration here!!

When is the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demonstration?

The gameplay demonstration for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is taking place today on 28 March! Not only that, but it's happening in a matter of minutes!

You can find regional times for the Zelda livestream below:

  • 7AM PDT - West Coast US
  • 10AM EDT - EAST Coast US
  • 3PM - BST - UK
  • 4PM - CEST - Europe

Where to watch the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demonstration!

We've embedded it above! You can watch it right here, on this page.

To tune in live, you'll want to check out either the official Nintnedo Twitch channel, or the official Nintendo Youtube channel.

Once we reach the designated release time (or slightly before) the stream should go live! Simply click or tap on it, sit back, and enjoy the show!

That wraps up our guide on when the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demonstration is, and where you can watch it! Let usk now if you plan on checking it out below!

