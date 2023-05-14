Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you recreate a classic scene from the animated series

One of the best moments from the original animated Zelda series is possible in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom thanks to the power of Fuse.

Some gameplay spoilers ahead!

While it was before my time, the 1989 Legend of Zelda animated series is perhaps one of the best pieces of television ever made. Is it technically good? No! But Link being unbelievably thirsty for Zelda, constantly attempting to get a smooch from the iconic princess is hilarious every time, especially when someone decided to make this his catchphrase. The thing about the show, though, is that it showed Link doing some wacky things like using his shield to bounce off of a bomb, something you obviously couldn't do in the original NES game. Well, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can do that now!

Each of the new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom can let you do some ridiculous things, and Fuse is no different. For some context for those who don't know how Fuse works, it essentially lets you combine any interactable object with your sword or shield to produce something new. Sometimes that's a genius idea, sometimes not so much. One would think that strapping a bomb flower to your shield would obviously result in death, but lafonfrede on Reddit has led the charge in proving that anything is worth trying once.

As you can see in the video above, the combination actually proves very fruitful, as it launches Link up the side of a small cliff - so it definitely has some uses! Obviously it's not the bomb trick from Breath of the Wild which lets you rocket across the map, but it's a start.

It just shows you that there's no right way to play Tears of the Kingdom, proving that creativity can lead to some positive outcomes, even if it does feel like cheating sometimes (something the devs themselves love to do).