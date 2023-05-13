Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's director is already thinking about the next game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom literally just came out, but its director is apparently already thinking about the next game.

If you've spent any time with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over the past day, you'll probably be aware that this thing is massive. There's easily 100 hours worth of stuff to do there, and likely more, so it's probably something that will keep us busy for years to come. That's a good thing too, because apparently director Hidemaro Fujibayashi is already thinking about the next game.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Fujibayashi alongside Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma spoke about the game, including what some of their favourite side quests are in Tears of the Kingdom, and other topics (thanks, GamesRadar). What's most interesting though actually came from a tweet from the writer behind the interview, Zachary Small, who wrote, "... it seems likely that Fujibayashi already has plans for the next Zelda game - though he hasn't even told Aonuma about it yet."

Fujibayashi, I beg of you, slow down. I've barely managed to do one dungeon and you're already thinking of the next game? It's ok, take your time, I'm in no rush.

This isn't the only thing that Fujibayashi has shared to do with future games. In a separate interview with Polygon, the director was asked about concepts that he might like to explore in future games that he didn't get to do in Tears of the Kingdom. "I have a few in mind, but I’m not sure if I can share them here," he said, laughing, though Aonuma interjected while also laughing, saying, "Yeah, no, that would cause trouble for me. So please don’t." Guess we'll just have to wait and see what they've got in store!

Interestingly, that same Polygon interview revealed that the Ascend ability was added to the game because the devs love to cheat.