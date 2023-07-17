Phil Spencer is playing Starfield 7 weeks before any of us

It looks like the head of Xbox himself Phil Spencer is already playing Starfield ahead of its release in September.

You might be wondering how we definitely know Spencer has been playing Starfield, and that's simply because if you know someone's username you can follow them on Xbox. In turn, over on the Starfield subreddit, one player who does follow Spencer noticed that he's been playing the upcoming RPG. It isn't exactly surprising that Xbox's boss has already got his hands on the console's biggest game of the year. After all, you'd probably want to make sure the game is at least somewhat good before you ship it.

Other fans noticed that head of publishing at Bethesda Pete Hines has also been playing the game, and fans are of course just a little bit jealous of that fact. "Just a few weeks left… stay strong… must not feel envious… urgh…" wrote one user on Reddit (it's seven weeks at the time of writing, to be precise). "This is ridiculous and unfair and now I’m putting an appeal on the merger to block it," wrote another, presumably talking about Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, which is already a long done deal.

While you won't be able to play it quite as early as Spencer or Hines, if you do have the Digital Premium Edition of the game on pre-order, you'll be able to play it five days early, so that's always worth considering if you're as desperate as some of the fans on Reddit.

Starfield is obviously shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year alongside Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it's not going to be as big as it could be for the simple fact it won't be launching on PS5. Xbox isn't too worried about that thought, as it thinks that Game Pass will make up for the lost sales on the rival platform.

You'll finally be able to play Starfield on Xbox Series X/S and PC this September 6.

