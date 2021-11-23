Xbox Games with Gold December - The Escapists 2, Tropico 5, more

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December.

Also available for Game Pass Ultimate members, as usual, there are four games that will be made available for the entire month.

One of the games is strategy title The Escapists 2. Available December 1-31, in it, your goal is to break out from the toughest prisons in the world. This time out, you will be faced with the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents, and underground tunnels.

Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to space.

While plotting your escape, you will have to maintain the status quo by obeying prison rules, attending roll calls, doing prison jobs, and following strict routines.

Featuring various character customization options, the game also includes the ability to play with up to three to form an escape crew in either online or couch co-op. There's even a versus mode.

Available December 16 to January 15 is the fifth entry in the city-building series, Tropico 5: Penultimate Edition which comes with The Big Cheese and Hostile Takeover add-ons. You can take your game from the colonial period to beyond the 21st Century as you build infrastructure, plan your trading routes, and utilize new technologies.

For the first time in series history, the game also includes cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to four players.

Another December title is the action-strategy game Orcs Must Die, where you play a War Mage trying to defend 24 fortresses from a mob of 11 different enemies. To do this, you will use all manner of traps at your disposal along with weapons and spells, and minions.

The game also features a story-based campaign with persistent upgrades, a Nightmare Mode, and a Scoring System and Leaderboard. It will be available December 1-15.

And finally, the fourth game is the 2D action-adventure title Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet which arrives on December 16 and sticks around until December 31.

Here you will be trying to get to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet while solving complex puzzles and battling various creatures.

You still have plenty of time to partake in some of November's offerings. These are Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes, Moving Out, and Kingdom Two Crowns.