Xbox and Bethesda confirmed participants at gamescom 2023

Xbox and Bethesda will both be on the showfloor at gamescom 2023 in August.

That's all we know for now because neither Xbox nor Bethesda has commented on what to expect at the show.

The two join the other console maker, developer, and publishing powerhouse Nintendo, which returns to the event after a four-year absence. Sony on the other hand, is skipping gamescom 2023 all together.

In 2022, Microsoft had a physical presence at the German show and shared updates on previously announced games that it similarly revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022.

As for next month, we don't know whether to expect a showcase event or if the main focus will be on those who attend the event. Hopefully, Xbox and Bethesda will announce specific details closer to the main event.

Gamescom 2023 takes place August 23-27, and Opening Night Live returns the day before on Tuesday, August 22.