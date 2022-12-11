Xbox addresses its lack of presence at The Game Awards

Xbox didn't really make much of a splash at The Game Awards, so the company's marketing boss has addressed the concerns of some fans to assuage their feelings.

Most of what was shown off at The Game Awards was not targeted towards the Xbox audience. Sure, there were a few cross-platform titles, but with big names like Final Fantasy 16 and Death Stranding 2 showing up for PS5, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Fire Emblem: Engage making an appearance for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox was kind of the odd one out.

So as spotted by VGC, Xbox's marketing boss Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter to address some of the fans wondering where the big reveals for Xbox were. "We have a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023," wrote Greenberg in a tweet. "Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us."

We're two years into the lifespan of both consoles now, and arguably the PS5 has the heavier hitters. Though if we're being completely honest, there still isn't much worth specifically getting a PS5 for, with both God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West both also having released on PS4.

Xbox is getting some massive exclusives next year, like Starfield and Redfall, so it's not like nothing is coming. But this is a good opportunity to remind everyone that while things have opened up more, we are still going through the effects of a pandemic, so we can probably wait a while longer for some AAA games.

Plus, there's plenty of cool titles on Game Pass! Why not give the very Silent Hill-like Signalis, or maybe the incredibly satisfying Vampire Survivor?