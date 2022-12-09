If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a witchy origin story coming to Switch in March

Lovely animation.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new Bayonetta game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and it tells the origin tale of or favorite witch.

Titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, in it you will take control of Cereza and her first demon Cheshire to fend off faeries and solve puzzles/

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Announcement Trailer — Nintendo Switch

Not much else is know about the game as of press time, but it has some rather lovely annimation.

You'll be able to grab it rather soon too, as it's out on March 17, 2023. Pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop.

Once we know more about the game, we'll updte this post.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch