Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a witchy origin story coming to Switch in March

A new Bayonetta game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and it tells the origin tale of or favorite witch.

Titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, in it you will take control of Cereza and her first demon Cheshire to fend off faeries and solve puzzles/

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Announcement Trailer — Nintendo Switch

Not much else is know about the game as of press time, but it has some rather lovely annimation.

You'll be able to grab it rather soon too, as it's out on March 17, 2023. Pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop.

Once we know more about the game, we'll updte this post.