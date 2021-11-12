When does the bridge open in GTA 3 - How to cross the Callahan Bridge

If you’re wondering when the bridge opens in GTA 3, the answer is simple — but you’ll have to wait a while before you can cross.

Bombs destroyed the bridge as part of the story, which means you can’t access Staunton Island until progressing the story to a certain point. That’s only if you want to play by the rules, though.

When does the bridge open in GTA 3?

Callahan Bridge blocks you from accessing Staunton Island, though it opens once you clear the Last Requests mission. Last Requests is a fairly simple follow-up to the Portland mission and just has you following prompts to reach a certain location.

Make sure you’ve finished all of Joey’s missions and Luigi’s missions first, though. The story shifts after Last Requests, and you won’t be able to complete those missions afterwards. That makes getting 100% completion impossible, so keep that in mind if it’s something you want.

GTA 3 how to get to Staunton Island and Shoreside Vale early

If you’re patient, you can technically cross the bridge as soon as the game starts. It requires precision, though. You’ll have to carefully hop across the iron bars, but it is possible.

Once there, you’ll have access to Staunton and Shoreside, though getting back to Portland requires a different method. Taking a boat is the best idea, or you could get busted by the police, who then transport you back to Portland. That method means you lose some of your weapons, though.

Or, if you're not scared of using cheats, you can make your car fly to easily get to the other side of the bridge. The codes are CHITTYCHITTYBB on PC, or Right d-pad, R2/RT, Circle/B, R1/RB, L2/LT, Down d-pad, L1/LB, R1/RB on PlayStation and Xbox.

If you’re using GTA 3 cheats, though, that won’t matter so much. You can instantly spawn weapons, augment your health, and even lower your wanted level with the right exploits. If you have the best weapons and fastest cars, you probably won’t need cheats, though, and it won’t hurt to hit the streets with some of the game’s top armor either.