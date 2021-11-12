All GTA 3 cheats for health, weapons, cars, and more

GTA 3 cheats might not be as plentiful as those for its younger counterparts, but you can still make Liberty City your own in more than a dozen ways.

The range of cheats lets you control the weather, NPCs, and, of course, your own character. Some of them even let you cheese the game to get more difficult-to-acquire achievements.

All GTA 3 cheats

As with the Vice City and San Andreas cheats, you’ll want to be a bit careful in how you handle these, assuming Rockstar hasn’t changed the games’ foundations.

Entering a cheat in the original GTA 3 and its ports carried a risk of corrupting your save data, and there’s usually no way to undo the cheat. That may be fixed in the remasters, but it’s worth keeping a separate save file you can reload just in case things go wrong.

These are all the inputs you can use to manipulate the game.

PC PlayStation Xbox Max money IFIWEREARICHMAN R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RT, RT, LB, LB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ All weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Raise wanted level MOREPOLICEPLEASE R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ← RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Lower wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ RT, RT, LB, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Full armor TORTOISE R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RT, RT, LB, LT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full health GESUNDHEIT R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ RT, RT, LB, RB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Slow motion BOOOOORING TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2 Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RB, RT Fast motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2 Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, LB, LT Time passes faster MADWEATHER Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, B, X, X, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y Improved handling CORNERSLIKEMAD R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, Triangle RB, LB, RT, L, ←, RB, RB, Y Destroy cars BANGBANGBANG L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, ← LT, BT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB Your car is invisible ANICESETOFWHEELS L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y Your car flies CHITTYCHITTYBB →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1 →, RT, B, RB, LT, ↓, L, RB Spawns a Rhino tank GIVEUSATANK Circle(six times), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y More gore NASTYLIMBSCHEAT Square, L1, Circle, ↓, L1, R1, Triangle, →, L1, X X, LB, B, ↓, LB, RB, Y, →, LB, A Change clothes ILIKEDRESSINGUP →, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, → →, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, → Pedestrians attack each other with weapons WEAPONSFORALL R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓ RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓ Pedestrians are hostile toward you NOBODYLIKESME ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2 ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LB, LT Clear weather SKINCANCERFORME L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y Cloudy weather ILIKESCOTLAND L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X Rainy weather ILOVESCOTLAND L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

You'll need more than a set of GTA 3 cheats or the fastest car to get across the Callahan Bridge early, though it's worth the effort. Some of the game's best weapons are found on Staunton Island.