All GTA 3 cheats for health, weapons, cars, and more

All GTA 3 cheats for health, weapons, cars, and moreBreaking the law
GTA 3 cheats might not be as plentiful as those for its younger counterparts, but you can still make Liberty City your own in more than a dozen ways.
The range of cheats lets you control the weather, NPCs, and, of course, your own character. Some of them even let you cheese the game to get more difficult-to-acquire achievements.
All GTA 3 cheats
As with the Vice City and San Andreas cheats, you’ll want to be a bit careful in how you handle these, assuming Rockstar hasn’t changed the games’ foundations.
Entering a cheat in the original GTA 3 and its ports carried a risk of corrupting your save data, and there’s usually no way to undo the cheat. That may be fixed in the remasters, but it’s worth keeping a separate save file you can reload just in case things go wrong.
These are all the inputs you can use to manipulate the game.
|PC
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Max money
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
|R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RT, RT, LB, LB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|All weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Raise wanted level
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←
|RT, RT, LB, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
|Lower wanted level
|NOPOLICEPLEASE
|R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
|RT, RT, LB, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
|Full armor
|TORTOISE
|R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RT, RT, LB, LT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Full health
|GESUNDHEIT
|R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|RT, RT, LB, RB, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
|Slow motion
|BOOOOORING
|TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2
|Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RB, RT
|Fast motion
|TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
|TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2
|Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, LB, LT
|Time passes faster
|MADWEATHER
|Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|B, B, B, X, X, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y
|Improved handling
|CORNERSLIKEMAD
|R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, Triangle
|RB, LB, RT, L, ←, RB, RB, Y
|Destroy cars
|BANGBANGBANG
|L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, ←
|LT, BT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
|Your car is invisible
|ANICESETOFWHEELS
|L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
|LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y
|Your car flies
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
|→, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1
|→, RT, B, RB, LT, ↓, L, RB
|Spawns a Rhino tank
|GIVEUSATANK
|Circle(six times), R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
|More gore
|NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
|Square, L1, Circle, ↓, L1, R1, Triangle, →, L1, X
|X, LB, B, ↓, LB, RB, Y, →, LB, A
|Change clothes
|ILIKEDRESSINGUP
|→, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →
|→, ↓, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ↑, ←, ↓, →
|Pedestrians attack each other with weapons
|WEAPONSFORALL
|R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓
|RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, ↑, ↓
|Pedestrians are hostile toward you
|NOBODYLIKESME
|↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
|↓, ↑, ←, ↑, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
|Clear weather
|SKINCANCERFORME
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
|Cloudy weather
|ILIKESCOTLAND
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
|Rainy weather
|ILOVESCOTLAND
|L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
|LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
You'll need more than a set of GTA 3 cheats or the fastest car to get across the Callahan Bridge early, though it's worth the effort. Some of the game's best weapons are found on Staunton Island.