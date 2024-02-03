What are you playing this weekend?

Are you enjoying your weekend so far? Hopefully, you are reveling in the downtime by playing a few games.

A few of us aren’t playing anything this weekend because we have much to do, such as acting the adult and taking care of things around the house, or we’re out visiting friends or family. But, there are enough of us who do plan to fire a game or two up, and that’s who have shared their plans for the weekend.

Over the next couple of days, our work pals will be getting into brawls, exploring the Lands Between, defeating Shadows as the latest recruit of SEES, and trying to figure out why we’re getting bizarre text messages from our late friend.

TEKKEN 8 - Accolades Trailer Tekken 8 accolades trailer

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Tekken 8

It's just be Tekken 8 again this weekend. The game is so good - like absurdly good. I'm climbing the ranks and figuring stuff out. Having a blast with Dragonov, and thriving.

I may spend a bit of time in World of Warcraft Classic but I'm in no rush. Expect much of the same from me in the coming weeks and months.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Elden Ring

What 13-hour YouTube video do you fall asleep to? Apparently, my mum listens to the sound of a hoover (I'm not joking), but recently I've been led to the land of nod by Elden Ring lore.

We all know it's a truly special game, stuffed to the stars with backstory and minute detail, but quantity doesn't really matter if what's there isn't high quality.

As you'd expect from a collab between FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring has got a lot of fun stuff going on under the hood, so this weekend I'll be starting a lore tourist run. That means spinning up as OP a build as I can muster and gawping at the trash mobs with a new sense of wonder.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Persona 3 Reload

I'm planning to have yet another lazy weekend. I've been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 this week, so I'm thoroughly in the mood to sit back and watch all the cowboy movies out there that I've previously never had an interest in.

I'll likely play some Persona 3 Reload as well because I've been looking forward to finally playing the game after trying Persona (Persona 4 Golden to be specific) for the first time last year. I had a great time with P4G, so here's to hoping I have just as much fun with P3R.

I'll update everyone on what I think at some point in the next century, depending on how long P3R takes to get through.

Silent Hill: The Short Message - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games Silent Hill: The Short Message - Launch Trailer

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Outer Wilds, and Silent Hill: The Short Message

I've got a definite case of the post-game blues since finishing my Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney review playthrough, not helped by being quite ill for the past couple of weeks, so I've been mostly picking away at the usual suspects (Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, Animal Crossing: New Horizons) while I wait for inspiration and energy to strike so I can start up something more story-driven again. I've also been hankering to make some time for The Sims 4, especially with the franchise's anniversary this weekend, so that'll help me put off making a real decision for another couple of days.

Meantime though I have been co-piloting my partner's playthrough of Outer Wilds, which somehow neither of us has ever played before despite it being a five-year-old game that's totally our jam.

I've also downloaded Silent Hill: The Short Message, so this weirdly in-between-feeling weekend might be a good opportunity to give that a go.

There ya go! So, what are you playing this weekend? Let us know!